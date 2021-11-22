Signal Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Signal is a South Korean drama series directed by Kim Won-Seok and produced by Lee Jae-Moon and Park Eun-Kyung that is set in a fantasy-crime world. The 16-episode series began on January 22, 2016, and has a total of 16 episodes. On March 11, 2016, the last episode aired. The show was shown on tvN. Today, we’ll talk about the prospect of a second season of Signal in the near future.

Related:

Signal Season 2 Official Announcement

When questioned about Season 2, writer Kim Eun-Hee remarked on December 20, 2016, “Signal is exceptional work.” “Both the cast and production team are highly attached to the work,” she said. She went on to say, “With a brilliant screenplay, everything is possible,” and that “I will attempt to write it after the next drama.”

The drama was supposed to premiere this year, however, it had to be postponed due to cast member scheduling issues.

Signal Storyline

A walkie-talkie buzzes in the year 1989, allowing a detective to speak with a cold case profiler from 2015. The plot revolves around Park Hae Young, a criminal profiler, and Detective Cha Soo-Hyun, who has been looking for her long-lost mentor Lee Jae-Han. Using the strange walkie-talkie, the group solves the crime.

Their activities frequently cause events in the present and past to be altered; in one possibility, Jae-Han is erased from everyone’s memory. The show’s entire plot is reminiscent of Christopher Nolan’s.

Signal Cast

Signal Casts As far as we know, there should be no changes to the castings, but owing to internal strife among the actors, we can expect changes to the casts as well.

Park Hae-Young is played by Lee Je-Hoon Cha Soo-Hyun is played by Kim Hye-Soo Lee Jae Han is played by Cho Jin-Woong Jang Hyun-Sung plays Kim Bum-Joo Jung Hae Kyun plays Ahn Chi-Son Kim Won-Hae plays Kim Gye-Chul Jung Han-Bi plays Oh Yoon-Seo Lee Yoo-jun plays Jung Han Ki Kim Min-Kyu plays Hwang Eui-Kyung Kim Hyun-Bin plays Young Park Hae-Young Kang Chang-hee plays Park Sun-Woo

Signal Season 2 Release Date

The second season was intended to premiere in 2020, however, it had to be postponed until 2021 owing to scheduling issues with the actors. The exact day and month have yet to be disclosed. We estimate that the show will be ready for us by the middle to end of 2021.

Also, the epidemic hit it hard, and its time has been moved ahead in the future. There has been no news about the release date or timing for Signal season 2. However, we are confident that the production house is working hard to complete this drama as soon as possible.

Signal Trailer

If you have not seen Signal, it is available on Netflix.

But until Netflix or any other media site releases a release date for the second season of Signal, you can read more about Goblin Slayer Season 2 and similar series.

Stay tuned for the latest updates with alphanewscall!