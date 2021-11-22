Guide to Australian Online Gambling With Bitcoin

How can you use Bitcoins in Australia for gambling?

For decades, gambling has been a popular pastime for the Aussies. Thanks to the internet, residents of Australia can freely play and bet on casino games. However, lately, the emergence of bitcoin to the attraction of online gambling.

Playing at an online casino with Bitcoin crypto promises more freedom and pleasure than at fiat-only casinos. And that is due to several perks of transacting with bitcoin, which we will dissect in this guide.

Regardless of whether you are new to online casinos or have vast experience, we expect you to make your own decisions when picking an online casino to patronize. But since we all need help sometimes, laid out in this guide are the criteria to make your decisions easier. We also recommended the best ones out of the thousands available, based on these standards, our experiences, and those of other customers of the casinos.

Top bitcoin casinos for Australians

Cobra Casino.

Mystake.

Cloudbet Casino.

Bitcoincasino.io.

Abo Casino.

CryptoThrills Casino.

Winz Casino.

BitStarz Casino.

BetChain.

Joe Fortune Casino.

Requirements for picking the best Australian bitcoin casino

Every casino player with some experience knows better not to look beyond aesthetics and marketing gimmicks. Not to say generous bonuses, appealing interface, and graphics don’t count. They are only part of the criteria. To understand our process and to apply it yourself, let’s look at the distinctions we use to separate the very best casinos from the rest.

Licensing

We are writing this in no order of importance, but safety and fairness come first regardless. The security of an online casino is only guaranteed if licensed, by one or more respected gambling authorities.

The Malta Gaming Authority and the United Kingdom Gambling Commission licenses are two of the most reliable gambling regulators due to their strict requirements.

But given that gambling is still a grey area in Australia and several other countries, a stamp or mark from a flexible jurisdiction like Curacao still suffices as an acceptable license for our reviewed bitcoin casinos.

Track records

Understandably, several bitcoin casinos and their owners are new to the industry and may have no records. It is still crucial to check out the background of the company or people behind the bitcoin casino sites. While most casinos accepting bitcoin are reputable, we hold nothing back when providing information about their history. That way, you can make your judgment on the trustworthiness of the gambling website.

Promotions

In the cutthroat world of online casinos, bonuses and other incentives are a vital tool to get new players on board and keep the existing ones loyal. While almost every online casino in Australia, including bitcoin casino sites, has different bonuses, not all are 100% genuine. In the course of vetting an online casino, we ensure all promotion offers have realistic wagering conditions attached, and winnings can be withdrawn.

Game portfolio

These days, the game catalog of a typical online casino contains hundreds to thousands of games. There’s nothing wrong with giving players so many options, the quality of games matters a lot. Our recommended crypto sites boast variations of BTC games such as Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Poker, and online slots.

User Experience

It is understandable for a casino owner or designer to focus on achieving a WOW effect. Having a great visual with a colorful interface, crisp sound, sophisticated graphics, and animation is appreciated but should never be at the expense of functionality. Therefore, navigating all essential features with ease is as important as the aesthetic when reviewing our recommended BTC casinos for Australians.

Pros and Cons of BTC Gambling in Australia

Many new Bitcoin casinos in Australia understand that providing top quality casino experience is the best way to capture the attention of a new generation of Australian casino players. Therefore it is expected for the advantages of playing in these casinos to outweigh the disadvantages. Still, it is only right we’ll look at both ends.

Pros

Transactions are anonymous

Online casino players prefer not to have their gambling history in their bank records. With bitcoin gambling, players’ identities are completely hidden.

Instant transactions

Compared to making deposits or withdrawals with fiat at a regular casino which takes hours and sometimes days, transactions are processed on bitcoin casinos, within 15 minutes.

Transactions are highly secure

Not taking anything away from the sophisticated technology used by online casinos. Blockchain technology takes the security of players’ data and funds to another level.

No or very minimal transaction fee

In a traditional online casino, a fee or commission attached transaction and winnings can get as high as 4% or even more in some cases. Generally, BTC casinos in Australia charge transactions or winnings, but they are far negligible compared to gambling in standard casino sites.

Cons

Values are unstable

Cryptocurrencies are very volatile. There is always uncertainty on whether the price will go up or down in no time.

Limited games

Considering that the BTC casinos were born out of the popularity of crypto, the size of the game portfolio is generally smaller than traditional online casinos that have been operating for years.

What types of bonuses are available at bitcoin casinos?

Availability of several promotions in the online casino is one of its edges over land-based casinos. The general impression is that bonuses offered by bitcoin are even more favorable. Below, we look at some of the promotions to expect at a bitcoin casino.

No deposit bonus

Any Australian can start the gaming adventure with no deposit. It is free spins or cash credited to new players immediately after registering an account.

Reload bonus

Similar to the first deposit bonus, but available to both new and old customers in a Bitcoin casino after making a deposit. Eligible players get credited with a specified percentage of their deposit.

Free spins bonus

Every slot lover is always looking forward to this bonus. Getting a certain free number of spins on specified or any online slots for a chance to win real money will appeal to most people.

First deposit bonus

It is the most popular and often the biggest bonus you can get from an online casino. A certain percentage, which can be as high a 200% on the first financial commitment, is given to entice new players.

Starting your casino adventure at an Australian Bitcoin casino site

Now equipped with the knowledge of what makes a good crypto casino, you have two options. One way is to avail yourself of the information on this page to pick out your preferred online casino. Or choose from any of the well-researched and vetted Australia BTC sites provided by GreatCasinoOnline.

Either way, you can have a load of fun playing variations of Slot, Roulette, Poker, Baccarat, Blackjack, Bingo, and so on. And don’t forget to opt-in for the bonuses and play for jackpots at these casino websites for a chance to win significant real money.

FAQ on Australian bitcoin casino sites

Is it safe to play at an Australian casino with Bitcoin?

Of course, it is safe and secure to play a licensed Australian bitcoin casino.

What are the benefits of playing at a bitcoin casino over a traditional casino?

As already stated, playing casino games with bitcoin is safer. Transactions are private and faster than the mainstream online casinos.

How do I get bitcoin to play at a casino site in Australia?

You can get bitcoin through any authorized Australian bitcoin exchanger. A few of the casinos reviewed also provide you a guide to get bitcoin in a few minutes.