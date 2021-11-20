Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2: Possible Release Date, Renewal Status & Updates!

Tonikaku Kawaii season 2 (Fly Me to the Moon 2), a popular Japanese anime series, is currently under development with a 2021 release date.

Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 Announcement

‘Over the Moon for you, Fly Me to the Moon’ is a Japanese television anime series based on the popular manga series by illustrator and writer Kenjiro Hata. Tonikaku Kawaii debuted in October 2020 for a single season. It aired for 12 episodes and finished in December 2020.

Season 2 of the TONIKAWA anime TV series is confirmed to be in the works.

A returning Japanese voice cast and core production staff from animation studio Seven Arcs will be featured in the TONIKAWA.

Spytrue, an anime news leaker, said the day before the first season’s conclusion aired that a Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 TV anime announcement was on the way. The confirmation of the news leak took a lot longer than planned.

Despite the fact that Tonikaku Kawaii’s producer, Seven Arcs Studios, has yet to make an official announcement about the second season, the Tonikaku Kawaii Original Video Animation, or OVA, has recently been confirmed to be released in 2021. There’s a good chance the program will be renewed before the OVA is released. The expected release dates are late 2021 or early 2022.

Story in Brief:

Tonikaku Kawaii, or “Fly Me to the Moon,” is a love story about Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukasa Tsukuyomi, a married couple. Nasa is a bright adolescent who is involved in a tragic automobile accident on his route to an exclusive school entrance exam. Tsukasa saves Masa, and it was love at first sight.

Nasa subsequently professes his love for Tsusuka, but she insists on a strange condition: they must first marry each other. Nasa finally drops out of school and pursues a profession in order to help Tsusuka. They married each other years later.

Tonikaku Kawaii’s first season received a lot of favorable feedback and a lot of viewers. The first season’s 12 episodes follow Nasa and Tsusuka through their lives till they marry. The first season’s last episode, titled “Husband and Wife,” closes with a touching message about how their lives have changed since they first met.

All About Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2

The first season of Tonikaku Kawaii included episodes that told the tale of the first 80 chapters of the original manga series. From Chapter 81 onwards, the latter season is expected to persist. Season 2 of Tonikaku Kawaii might focus on Nasa and Tsukasa’s post-marriage relationship, with Kaname Arisugawa serving as a relationship counselor.

Chitose Kaginoji may also think about starting a healthy friendship with Nasa.

Updates On The Story

Tonikaku Kawaii not only demonstrated the world’s quickest marriage but also became the world’s fastest at winning hearts.

With the introduction of the Tonikawa OVA, we’ve already gotten close to season 2. Because season 1 was streamed on Crunchyroll, we expect season 2 to be available there as well. If you want to start reading the manga right away, you may do so at Viz. Let’s hope it comes out soon, along with the other anime volumes.

Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 Official Trailer

On November 6, 2021, a trailer for TONIKAWA Season 2 was released.

