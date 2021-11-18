Huawei MediaPad M5 Black Friday Deals 2021 – Get Lowest Ever Price

Huawei MediaPad M5 Black Friday Sale & Deals 2021: Despite being newcomers in the tablet market, Huawei has managed to make a name for itself. To a degree where they are the only manufacturer experiencing sales growth in 2021, making Huawei now one of the world’s top three tablet producers.

If you want a good Android tablet that won’t break the bank, this deal from Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 is a good choice. You get a high-quality design, powerful processor and memory, 32GB of storage space, and a QHD 8.4-inch display for an affordable price. You can also put in more storage if you need it with the MicroSD slot!

One of the reasons for the popularity of Huawei tablets is that they are affordable and have a lot to offer when it comes to features. Below, we discuss their latest tablet range in more detail as well as what discounts can be expected on Black Friday and Cyber Monday next year. We will post any deals we find right here!

Huawei MediaPad M5 Black Friday Deals 2021

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10.1" Full HD Wi-Fi Tablet with Pen, Quad Stereo Speakers, Kirin 659, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Android 8.0, 8MP FF/AF Camera, Space Gray – Check Deal On Amazon

Huawei MediaPad M5 Black Friday Price Predictions

Given Huawei’s astronomical growth in the currently declining tablet market, we think the company is likely to try to continue this trend by offering Black Friday discounts on MediaPad M5 models. This is because it would be a good sales tactic to steal market share from Apple and Samsung. But what percentages can we expect to see on Black Friday 2021 for the Huawei MediaPad M5? We predict the following:

Issue Price History for this model shows some minor sales of around 6.5% since its release in mid-2018, so we have good reason to expect similar Black Friday MediaPad M5 sales on the 8.4-inch model. Last year we saw discounts on the M3 8.3 inch model of around 15-16% so we may see offers for the M5 8.4 inch in excess of this for 2021.

The most notable difference in this model is the larger 10.8-inch screen which makes room for a 5000 mAh battery. We were unable to confirm any past discounts on the 10.8-inch model since it was released. The M3 had a sale last year, and the older version is being discounted this year. We’re not ruling out deals on the newer model. As always, we’ll follow up as soon as we know more.

The M5 Pro is the top-tier of the Huawei MediaPad M5 range. It has a 10.8″ screen like the rest of this line, but it’s got marginally better processing power and an included stylus. The M5 Pro is designed for both artistic execution and general design purposes.

However, unless you’re looking for this function specifically, we would recommend going with the regular 10.8-inch tablet. Even then, there are more affordable and better options out there when it comes to drawing tablets like the Wacom Intuos range so the M5 Pro is really only a good option if you want it for both designs as

So are Huawei Mediapad M5 Pro Black Friday discounts likely? The price history for this device shows one moderate sale of 4.5% in the past, so there is a chance that at least some kind of a sale will be offered. The Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro is currently on sale for $599.99 with free shipping.

Final Thoughts On Huawei MediaPad M5 Black Friday Sale

Huawei MediaPad M5 Black Friday Deals are here! The Huawei MediaPad M5 is now available at an incredibly low price of $299.99, which is 50% off the original price! This tablet features a premium design with a 9.6″ FHD+ display and offers users access to 80+ million movies, TV shows, songs, eBooks and more. It also includes Dual Band WiFi for you to stream content without interference from other devices in your home or office network. Hurry up before this deal ends soon – there are only limited quantities available!

