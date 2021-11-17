Madoka Magica Movie 4: Release Date and 2021 Updates

Magic Quartet’s Puella Magi Madoka Magica is a Japanese anime television series. This series was first released in 2011. There are three series that have been released thus far, each with a large number of episodes. There are also two separate games that are based on the movie, as well as a novel.

Akiyuki Shinbo and Yukihiro Miyamoto directed the first anime film, which was dubbed “Anime Films” at the time. Gen Urobuchi was the author. This was the first film to be released on October 6, 2012, with a running duration of 130 minutes.

The second movie of Anime films eternal was released on October 13, 2012, and the director and the writer were the same which were in the first movie and the runtime was 110 minutes.

The third movie was named Anime film rebellion. The director and the writer of this movie were also the same this was released on October 26 2013 and the runtime was 116 minutes.

The fourth movie which was named a Manga Puella magi Madoka Magica the movie rebellion. Was written and directed by the same person which was mentioned above in the first movie it was originally run from November 12, 2013, to January 10, 2014. In this, there were three volumes.

Release date

The creation of movie 4 which was Puella Magi Madoka magic the movie Walpurgis No Kaiten and a new project dubbed Puella Magi Madoka Magica scene 0 for the magi record game were unveiled to the big announcement on its 10th-anniversary event which was conducted on April 25th.

The creators have made no such declaration concerning the release date as of yet.

The Japanese voice cast is as follows:

Yuuki Aoi as Madoka Kaname

Chiwa Saito in the role of Homura Akemi

Mami Tomoe is played by Kaori Mizuhashi, and Sayaka is played by Eri Kitamura. Kyouko Sakura is played by Miki Ai Nonaka.

Emiri Katou as Kyubey Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe

The music for the Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten theme song has yet to be revealed.

Updates

The director and writer of the fourth season will be the same people that wrote and directed the first film. This film will be a prequel to the previous three films. There will be a collection of music and a tale by many artists, as well as a vocal track by J-pop musician trysail, which will be featured in the mobile games.

