Sword Art: Complete Watch Order Guide! [2021 Update]

Sword Art Online is a gaming fantasy that gamers will never forget.

The story, in which a young man named Kirito visits the world of ALfheim Online for one last time before ascending to heaven, is an anime masterpiece. Almost every episode features stunning animation and memorable scenes, including spectacular fights against enormous monsters. The nearly invincible protagonist, huge boss battles with epic finale sequences, out of this planet gameplay,

Sword Art Online has outstanding animation, and regardless of whether or not you appreciate the tale and its characters, the entertainment quotient never drops.

The anime has three seasons and86 episodes, with each of them being substantial.

When it premiered, Sword Art Online was highly divisive, with fans split between those who enjoyed the story and characters and others who didn’t. It, nevertheless, improves from Season 2 on.

So, see what you think for yourself which side of the argument you take!

Release Order

I. TV Series

Sword Art Online (2012) is the first season.

Season 2 of Sword Art Online II (2014)

Alternative to Sword Art Online- Gun Gale Online (2018)

Sword Art Online- Alicization (2018-19)

Sword Art Online- Alicization – War of Underworld (2019-20)

Sword Art Online The Movie, Season 3 Part 2- Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 (2020)

II. Movies

Extra Edition (2013)

Sword Art Online VI (2018) -> Sword Art Online Infinite Stratos 2018

III. ONAs

Fatal Bullet – The Third Episode – Pilot-ban (2018)

IV. Specials

Sword Art Offline (2013)

Extra Edition, a 2016 PS VR exclusive.

Sword Art Offline – Extra Edition (2014)

World of Tanks- Spreading Flames! (2015) -> World of Tanks- Expansion Pack 1.0 (2017)

Sword Art Online II- Sword Art Offline II (2014)

Sword Art Online The Movie- Ordinal Scale- Sword Art Offline (2017)

Fatal Bullet (2018)

Gun Gale Online – Refrain (2018)

Kirito is a skilled video game player who becomes trapped in the virtual world called Sword Art Online, along with thousands of other players. Kirito’s adventure begins after he loses his memories and encounters an AI named Asuna.

V. Upcoming

Sword Art Online Progressive – A Story of Sailing Through the Night, Aria of a Starless Night (30th October 2021)

Chronological Order

Sword Art Online Season 1-

Sword Art Online-Extra Edition

Sword Art Online II was the second season of Sword Art Online.

The 2nd season of Sword Art Online Alternative- Gun Gale Online is now in production.

Movie- Ordinal Scale of the Four Knights Sword Art OnlineSubtitles are available in English.

Sword Art Online – Alicization – War of Underworld

Sword Art Online- Alicization – War of Underworld Season 2

Watch Order Conclusion

The chronological sequence of Sword Art Online is the best order to follow. Then there are the specials, which cover everything from ancient civilizations to current events. Specials can be found on History and H2 (they’re both sister networks), as well as Investigation Discovery, Destination America, Travel Channel, Nat Geo Wild; however they’re either recaps or one-shots that aren’t relevant to the main story.

How Long Will It Take You To Watch?

It will take you 93 hours and 10 minutes to watch all of the Sword Art Online anime episodes.

All of the TV shows, films, ONAs, and specials are included.

‘Sword Art Online Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night,’ the latest film, is not yet available.

If you start at the beginning and work your way through the series in chronological order, you’ll finish it in 46 hours and 51 minutes.

[[Here’s a quick list of each installment and their run time in order of their release-]]

There are roughly 575 minutes in Sword Art Online.

Sword Art Online Movie 1 – Sword Art Offline – 99 minutes

The Netflix series comprises of 10 episodes and has a runtime of 104 minutes.

Sword Art Online- Sword Art Offline – Extra Edition, 13 minutes

Sword Art Online II – Sword Offline II is a TV series based on the light novel written by Reki Kawahara, with character designs by Shirow Miwa and music composed by Yuki Kajiura.

Kirito is the main protagonist of Sword Art Online, an MMO in which players must create and customize their own virtual reality avatar after being trapped for years inside a deadly game.

Sword Art Online Movie – Ordinal Scale

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet – The Third Episode

Kirito meets Asuna for the first time in AGO.

Alicization.

Alicization – Recollection

Sword Art Online – Alicization – War of Underworld Reflection – 24 minutes

Alicization – War of Underworld – Complete The Great Sword Arc, Episodes 1-10 276 Minutes

Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2

Reading Order (Light Novel)

Publishing Order

Sword Art Online

Volume 1: Aincrad

Volume 2: Aincrad

Volume 3: Fairy Dance

Volume 4: Fairy Dance

Volume 5: Phantom Bullet

Volume 6: Phantom Bullet

Volume 7: Mother’s Rosario

Volume 9: Alicization Beginning

Volume 10: Alicization Running

Volume 11: Alicization Turning

Volume 12: Alicization Rising

Volume 13: Alicization Dividing

Volume 14: Alicization Uniting

Volume 15: Alicization Invading

Volume 16: Alicization Exploding

Volume 17: Alicization Awakening

Volume 18: Alicization Lasting

Volume 19: Moon Cradle

Volume 20: Moon Cradle

Kiss and Fly, volume 22

Unital Ring II, volume 23

Unital Ring III, the fourth volume

Unital Ring IV, Volume 25

Progressive Series

The Sword Art Online Progressive Volume 1

Book 04 of the Sword Art Online Progressive series

Volume 5 of the Progressive Sword Art Online manga

Volume 6 of Progressive is the sixth volume in the Sword Art Online Progressive series.

Volume 7 of this series is available.

Volume 8 is the eighth volume in the Progressive edition of Sword Art Online.

II. Chronological Order

The Trial of the Dragon is a 5-volume series that tells the tale of one young man’s struggle through life.

Volume 8: Chapter 3

The Light Novel series Sword Art Online is written in Japanese, and it consists of eight volumes.

Volume 2: Chapter 4

Volume 2: Chapter 1

Volume 8: Chapter 1

Volume 2: Chapter 2

A Literature Review (Volume 1- Chapter 4 – 16)

Volume 22: Chapter 1

Volume 1: Chapter 17

Volume 2: Chapter 3

Volume 1, Chapter 18 – 25

Volume 3: Fairy Dance

Volumes 4 – 6

Volume 8: Chapter 2

Volume 7

Volume 9

Chapter 2 – 4

Volumes 10- 18

Volume 21

Volume 23 – 25

III. Reading Order Conclusion

If you’re new to Sword Art Online, it’s strongly advised that you read the book in order. Chronological Order is only suggested once you’re familiar with the series.

Other series are Material Editions, Leafa, Silica, and Lisbeth Editions, which are available across several LNs.

The only characters from the series that appear in them are minor figures. However, they aren’t canonical doujinshis and do not influence the plot. As a result, they have been excluded to avoid any possible confusion.

The Aozora Tori series and Clover’s Regret Series are spin-offs of the core light novels with new protagonists. Although they are not meant to be read in conjunction with the main SAO novels, feel free to do so after reading Book 6 of the main light novels.

Where can I watch Sword Art Online with subtitles or dubbed?

The anime series Sword Art Online is accessible on most popular anime streaming sites.

Here’s a list of the anime you’ll want to check out either subtitled or dubbed.

With English subtitles written by Hulu, you can watch this series in its entirety with the classic Japanese audio.

Subtitles and dubbed by us.

Subtitles and dubbed in English are available through Netflix.

Crunchyroll – English subtitles

Is it possible to watch Sword Art Online without an internet connection?

All of the streaming sites that now offer Sword Art Online episodes provide a download option.

Netflix currently provides download access to subscribers without requiring them to buy a special plan or join a club.

A Hulu subscriber must have a No Ads Plan (ending in “no ads”) or a No Ads Plan + Live TV ($70.99 per month) to access the service.

A Premium Plus subscription gives you access to all of the content in addition to being able to download the episodes at any time. This is the case for those who want to watch Funimation’s shows. They must have one of these subscriptions in order to download them.

Crunchyroll offers a wide range of anime, dramas, and live-action entertainment for mobile devices. It’s free to watch the first episode online or on Crunchyroll Premium. You can also download it to your mobile device for offline viewing if you have an active membership with the service. People may stream it offline on Crunchyroll’s Mega

Sword Art Online II- Debuting Spreading Flames! (2015)

Sword Art Online II- Sword Art Offline II – 131 Minutes

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet – The Third Episode – 3 Minutes

Sword Art Online Alternative- Gun Gale Online – Refrain – 23 Minutes

Sword Art Online- Alicization – War of Underworld Reflection – 24 Minutes

Sword Art Online- Alicization – War of Underworld – 276 Minutes

Volume 8: Early and Late

Volume 21: Unital Ring I

Sword Art Online Progressive Volume 2

Sword Art Online Progressive Volume 1 – 8

Volume 1: Chapter 4 – 16

Volume 1: Chapter 18 – 25

Volume 22: Chapter 2 – 4

Volume 19 – 20

About Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online is a Japanese light novel series written by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by Abec.

The story takes place in the near future and focuses on protagonist Kirito Kirigaya Kazuto and Asuna Yuuki as they adventure through several virtual reality MMORPGs.

10,000 individuals had joined the virtual reality of Sword Art Online at the game’s debut. When individuals realize they can’t quit the game, things take a turn.

In 2022, Kirito, a professional gamer who had been at the SAO beta launch, began planning to finish levels as soon as feasible. His motivation to finish the game is fueled by his ambition to become a great hero, and he gains several companions along the way. He meets Asuna, a love interest, throughout his journey to conquer the game.

In terms of narrative and structure, the show has a lot of originality and plausibility.