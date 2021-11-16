A Korean Odyssey Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & Updates!

Hwayugi, or A Korean Odyssey, is a South Korean drama series created by Hong Sisters. It’s a contemporary version of Wu Chueng’en’s famous Chinese novel “Journey to the West,” which was published in the 16th century. A few mishaps during the production sparked debates at the time, but no one can doubt the show’s superiority.

We’ve come together to talk about the potential of a second season of A Korean Odyssey.

With its appealing graphics, a fantastic cast, and narrative, the Fantasy-Romance-based drama provides a lot, but something else attracted the viewers’ attention as well. The show’s soundtrack included songs by N’UEST W, Suran, AOA, Bumkey, and other well-known Korean musicians. The programme uses Magic Realism to depict the harshness that exists in the actual world through imagination.

A Korean Odyssey Season 2 Announcement & Release Date

The first season premiered on December 23, 2017 and quickly shattered records for popularity, which only grew by the time it was published on Netflix. Season 1’s ending also left a few questions unanswered, which adds to the elements that might lead to a sequel. To be honest, the likelihood of a sequel is pretty strong, but we can’t say for sure because no official sources have confirmed anything.

The Storyline

The tyrannical Monkey King Oh-son gong’s is exiled from his eminence to the realm of mortals. He can only return home by contacting a woman who can see spirits. Things become much more complicated when a curse makes things even more tough, and they must fight bad spirits together, but they finally fall in love. Will A Korean Odyssey Season 2 continue on this?

Season 1 of A Korean Odyssey is streaming on Netflix.

A Korean Odyssey Season 2 Characters

The audience has already grown attached to the old cast. It will be a shame if we don’t get to see them back for A Korean Odyssey Season 2.

Son Oh-gong, played by Lee Seung-gi

Woo Hwi-Chul / Woo Ma-wang / Devil King played by Cha Seung-won

Jin Seon-mi / Sam-Jang played by Oh Yeon-Seo

P.K / Joe Pal-game played by Lee Hong-gi

Yoon Dae-Sik / Sa Oh-Jeong played by Jang Gwang

Jung Se-ra / Jin Bu-ja / Richie / Ah Sa-no played by Lee Se-young

Ma Ji-young played by Lee El

Kang Dae-sung played by Song Jong-ho

Lee Han-Joo played by Kim Sung-oh

General Winter and Summer Fairy played by Sung Hyuk

The Trailer

Unfortunately, no trailer for Season 2 has been released yet. Below is the trailer for Season 1 of A Korean Odyssey: