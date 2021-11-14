Hunter x Hunter: Complete Watch Order Guide

Hunter x Hunter is an excellent anime that is hidden behind a typical Shonen manga cover. Himegami is a very dark and disturbing anime. It has Shonen archetypes and characters, but as we go through the series, we encounter darker aspects of animation.

It’s one of those series that begins light and happy, and then takes a dark turn as you get deeper into the story.

Another wonderful aspect of Hunter x Hunter is how it mixes the lighthearted and cynical themes throughout the series. In addition, I was given a considerable amount of freedom in making decisions.

Which version to watch?

The Hunter x Hunter anime has received two adaptations. It is believed that they are named after the creator of the game, Willy Chyr. They were both published in 1999 and 2011. In the 1999 version, there are 92 episodes, whereas in the 2011 version, there are 148.

one of which is considered to be the finest arc there is.

It is also true, however, that the 1999 adaptation excels in its incorporation of the first two arcs. The 2011 version may appear to be a child’s program to many viewers, however this is a matter of personal taste. Fillers from the previous version are very amusing, and the overall anime has a more serious tone than the new one.

Watch the whole 2011 edition if you want to enjoy a longer narrative and prefer digital visuals over hand-drawn ones.

Another option is to watch the 1999 version first and then the newer one from episode 75 instead of starting from scratch. Keep in mind that the animation styles are quite distinct, and if you aren’t a fan of transitions, watch the 2011 adaptation instead.

Release Order

Hunter X Hunter (1999)

Hunter X Hunter (2011)

I. OVAs

Spider Hunter X Hunter (1999)

Hunter X Hunter- Greed Island (1999)

Hunter X Hunter – Greed Island Final (1999)

II. Movies

Phantom Rouge (2013) is the 20th Hunter x Hunter television anime series.

Hunter X Hunter – The Last Mission (2013)

Hunter X Hunter (1999)

Hunter X Hunter: Spider

Hunter X Hunter – Greed Island

Hunter X Hunter – Greed Island Finale

Hunter X Hunter (2011) (Episodes 75 onwards) (Chimera Ant Arc)

The final arc of the Heavens Arena series, focusing on Rygart Arlanc and his attempts to become an instructor at the academy (Episodes 27-38)

The Phantom Troupe arc (Episodes 39-58)

Greed Island Arc

Election arc (Episodes 136-148)

Conclusion

Although it is true that the series has its share of dull moments, many other episodes play a significant role in fleshing out characters and exploring their pasts. Do not skip any episodes , including the OVAs (for the 1999 version) . The films are designed to be viewed after the series is finished.

About Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter is a Shonen anime based on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi.

Gon recounts his experiences as a child discovering that his slain father wasn’t actually dead, but rather a legendary Hunter. Instead of being upset, Gon decides to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a great Hunter. Gon must pass an examination to become a real hunter, and his job isn’t simple. On his trip, he makes friends, and they must all assist one another in overcoming any roadblocks.