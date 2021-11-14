Avenue 5 Release Date: Will There Be A Season 2? Latest Update!

Are you looking for a new show to watch?

Avenue 5 is an original series that follows the lives of five friends, all living in New York City. Armando Iannucci’s fantasy comedy television series Avenue 5 premiered on HBO in the United States on January 19, 2020.

It’s about their relationships, careers and personal journeys as they navigate life in the big city. The first season has just ended and we’re not sure if there will be a second one! We want to know what happens next too! So please sign this petition so we can have more episodes of our favorite show! Sign up for updates on whether or not there will be another season by clicking here.

Related:

Will there be a season two of The Walking Dead on AMC?

I’m a huge fan of the last several years of Scottish filmmaker Armando Iannucci’s work. The ‘Veep’ creator is perhaps best known for applying his razor-sharp wit to political satires such as 2009’s ‘In the Loop’ or his more recent (and absurdly hilarious) ‘The Death of Stalin.’ He’s also not afraid to get into Charles Dickens adaptations, with ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield,’ which features Dev Patel. However, his most recent project, ‘Avenue 5,’ which is a witty genre piece that takes Ianucci to the world of sci-fi, has not gotten much attention. It was a surprising choice for the director, but one that fans of the series embraced.

It’s been well over a year since the first season debuted, yet there has yet to be word on whether or not there will be a second. If that describes you, you’ve come to the correct location. Discover everything there is to know about the second season of ‘Avenue 5’ below.

What Is Avenue 5?

Remember the first Alien, with its brilliant opening and first-class tense alienation? Covenant. So, while “Avenue 5” isn’t exactly as awful as it sounds… Consider it a comedic and absurdist spin on the basic notion. An unusual gravitational event and a tragic loss of life of the Avenue 5’s main engineer combine to cause an unintended drift off-course, as seen in this is the future. Stranded three years from Earth, and originally planned to be an eight-week pleasure cruise in space, you can imagine how things might go wrong.

Dr. Ryan Clark, a brilliant but woefully misinformed scientist who is in charge of the automatic ship, Ryan Clark, must accomplish this nearly impossible mission while keeping roughly 3 billion people from killing each other. The ensemble cast includes Josh Gad as entrepreneur and shipping magnate Herman Judd, along with Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ethan Phillips, and Himesh Patel in supporting roles on the ship.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Avenue 5?

For those who are concerned about potentially joining a show with no assurance of seeing its narrative continue, don’t worry. The fate of popular hit series from the last few years may still be in doubt, but at least we know that Avenue 5 has been renewed for a second year. In truth, the news came less than a month after the series debuted. The ratings for the nine-episode half hour comedy were strong enough that HBO was compelled to order a second season. Executive Vice President of HBO Programming Amy Gravitt said in a statement, “We’re thrilled by how this single-camera comedy performed, and we’d love to explore more of its characters in future years.”

The news was greeted with a mixture of excitement and uncertainty by fans, but it has been met with approval from Iannucci himself. “It’s a very welcome announcement,” he remarked after the announcement.

Unfortunately, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused the production of season 2 to be halted and disrupted. Josh Gad announced last August that filming for season 2 had begun, with the first episode set to premiere on March 20. Although no premiere date has been set, it’s expected that it won’t arrive until the second quarter or so of 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates...alphanewscall