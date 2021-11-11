Hangover 4 Release Date: Bradley Cooper & Zach Galifianakis Returning in Fourth Part?

If you enjoy comedies, particularly vulgar, filthy comedies, The Hangover series should be at the top of your list. Not only did the first picture steal our hearts, but it also spawned two sequels in 2011 and 2013. It is still a cult among its followers over a decade later, when the third film was released. But would there be a fourth instalment of The Hangover?

About Hangover

The Hangover was inspired by a real-life incident in which Tripp Vinson, a production partner and friend of executive producer Chris Bender, went missing from his own bachelor party.

Hangover 4 Release Date and Possibility

The first film is still regarded as the finest to this day. The sequel did not perform as well as the original. Because the narrative was essentially the same, both fans and reviewers thought it was a remake of the previous film. The third film got a more severe reaction than the second.

Despite the fact that the films generated a lot of money, the third film appears to be enough to indicate that the series has reached its conclusion and should be ended. Even in The Hangover III’s conclusion, the conclusion appears to be self-evident. Hangover 4 would almost certainly be a reboot. Otherwise, it would result in the needless extending of a tale that already appears to be stretched.

Is There Going to be a Hangover 4 and What Does The Cast Think About It?

In a January 2020 interview with Access Hollywood, Ed Helms was playing a game called “Helms yes or Helms no.” In response to a query regarding the fourth Hangover film, he said, “Helms no.” Prior to this, he stated in an interview with Cinepop in 2018 that Hangover 4’s prospects were “nil to zero.”

Helms is unmistakable in his stance on the topic. Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Todd Phillips, the director, have all remained silent on the subject. In a 2016 interview with Marc Maron, Galifianakis said that they should have just made one movie.

Based on their comments, it appears that they are pleased with their work in the series, and that a fourth film is unlikely, at least with the original team.

A Brief About The Hangover Trilogy and Why is Doug Never in Hangover?

The Hangover (2009) was based on true incidents involving Tripp Vinson, an executive producer Chris Bender’s buddy. It follows pals Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms), and Doug (Justin Bartha) as they meet Doug’s would-be brother-in-law Alan (Zach Galifianakis), who has ADHD and acts strangely.

When Phil, Stu, and Alan wake up in the morning, they are at Doug’s bachelor party, which has gone horribly wrong. Doug is nowhere to be found, and the three of them have no recollection of what transpired that night. The film depicts the three of them pursuing Doug and unravelling the events of the previous night.

They are in a similar predicament in Bangkok in The Hangover II (2011), when they must search down Stu’s prospective brother-in-law, Teddy.

Alan becomes dissatisfied with his life and wants to rewrite it in The Hangover III (2013), which follows the events of the first two films. Every film has one of the wolfpack members getting married and seemingly settled, with Alan being the final to do so.

“Why is Doug never in Hangover?” you might wonder. He is VERY UNLUCKY, to put it simply. The first film’s storyline centres about locating Doug. In the second film, he has a minor role, and in the third film, he is abducted.