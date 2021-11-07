Claws Season 4 Release Date: Cancelled or Renewed?

Claws is back for Season 4! The claws are out in season four of TNT’s hit drama, as the ladies of Nail Artisan of Manatee County return to their old stomping grounds. Desna (Niecy Nash), Polly (Carrie Preston), Shelly (Karrueche Tran) and Virginia (Jenn Lyon) are all on the comeback trail after last season’s shocking finale left them reeling. But with a new murder mystery to solve, these tough broads will be fighting harder than ever before.

After five successful and adored years, “Claws” is set to conclude after its fourth and final season, as announced at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. During Tiffany Haddish’s TBS talk show ‘Friday Night Vibes’ with co-host Deon Cole, the highly anticipated final season has teased a trailer. The cast will sit down with the pair on December 17, 2021, to discuss the previous three seasons, tell never-before-told on-set anecdotes, and more. Until the finale, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Claws’ Season 7.

When Is ‘Claws’ Season 4 Available? And, Where Can You Watch It?

The fourth season of ‘Claws’ will premiere on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 9 P.M. ET/PT on TNT.

What is Claws About?

‘Claws,’ which originally aired on HBO as a half-hour, single-camera comedy, follows five manicurists who enter the male-dominated world of organized crime after laundering money for a neighboring pain clinic only to eventually run their own criminal empire.

The final episode of Season 3 found everything looking great for salon-owner Desna on her birthday. When Benedict, a Triad gang member, reveals his intentions to build casinos that do not include her, everything goes south. At the conclusion of the season, mayhem, murder, arson, and a slew of secrets are unleashed, but season 4 will reveal all of the skeletons in people’s closets and everyone will have to confront their fate. Will they be caught? Will they be able to get away with everything? You’ll never know if you don’t try.

Season 4 Showrunner, Crew, and More

Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, creator Eliot Laurence, showrunners Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver are the executive producers of “Claws.” TNT has ordered a 10-episode adaptation of the novels, which will premiere in 2021. The series is produced by Le Train Train and Warner Horizon Scripted Television in collaboration with Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train.

Throughout the series,’s writing and directing team has included creator Eliot Laurence and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois, who wrote a large proportion of episodes. Season 3, episode 5 of ‘Empire’ saw Niecy Nash make her directorial debut with the episode called ‘Zaddy Was A Rolling Stone.’

Claws Season 4 Cast

Returning stars include Niecy Nash as Desna Simms, Carrie Preston as Polly Marks, Judy Reyes as Annalise, Karrueche Tran as Virginia Loc, Jenn Lyon as Jennifer Husser, Jack Kesy as Dwayne ‘Roller’ Husser, Kevin Rankin as Bryce Husser, Harold Perrineau as Dean

A Claws Season 4 Trailer and Summary has been released.

The story of 'Claws' is a wickedly funny examination on female evil set in a South Florida nail salon. The series follows Niecy Nash's Desna Simms, who, along with her crew of manicurists from the Manatee County Nail Artisans salon, ascends to power in organized crime to get her fair share of money and esteem. It's the tale of hardworking women trying to make it in today's tough economy, set against the surreal, colorful backdrop of Florida and the exquisite, pointless extravagances of organized crime.