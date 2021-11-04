Higurashi – When They Cry: The Complete Watch Order Guide

Higurashi is an anime that combines all of these genres. It’s the pinnacle of all those subcategories. The series is a master in story-telling, and it displays great writing and flawless execution.

Higurashi has five TV series, two OVAs, and three specials.

Higurashi is a must-see for real horror fans!

Related:

Release Order

I. TV Series

When They Cry (2006)

The end of the world has been foretold since ancient times.

Rei (2009)

Umineko When They Cry (2009)

Higurashi When They Cry – Gou (2020) -> (ongoing)

II. OVAs

Hougo Houga wa Chigau no nai Hyouka (2011-2012)

Kaku- Outbreak (2013)

III. Specials

Nekogoroshi-hen (2007) is the first part of a three-part series.

There’s a special edition of Higurashi no Naku Koro ni, only available in Japan.

Specials of Umineko no Naku Koro ni (2009)

Where To Watch

Conclusion

It is suggested that you watch Higurashi in release order. The novels are a spin-off from the anime and take place in different timelines. They can be watched after Season 1.

The first season of Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (2011-2012) is not required since it’s not connected to the main narrative and offers a lot of fanservice. Season 2 is also available, and it’s included in the bundle. It may be skipped or viewed in short clips.

How long will it take you to watch it?

In other words, 42 days is the amount of time it will take you to watch all six installments of Higurashi When They Die.

All of the TV series, OVAs, and specials are included.

Here is a short summary of each film and its runtime, in chronological order of their release.

648 minutes if you’re in the US, 628 minutes if you’re in Canada.

576 minutes of tension and suspense.

It’s the first time I’m playing this game.

24-minute specials of Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Kai

150 episodes of When They Cry – Rei

The fifth game in the series, Umineko When They Cry has a duration of 598 minutes.

26 minutes of English-Language Specials

The End of the World’s end – 116 minutes

The Last Arc of Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Kaku- Outbreak is now available.

Higurashi- When They Cry – Gou (inprogress) ends with the death of Mion. She has saved many lives and is an excellent medical practitioner, but she’s also a kind and generous individual who doesn’t take life lightly. I can’t believe there will never be another season for this series!

Quick Review

Higurashi is a slap in the face of those who think anime is only for kids.

The series’ first episode, which begins with a cheery atmosphere and atmosphere, quickly exposes its dark side as it progresses. The story is confined to a time loop, where each character’s decision is examined as well as the consequences.

As we delve further into the mystery, the clues and actions grow more perplexing, making us wonder whether a certain occurrence or action is a clue or simply a figment of their imaginations.

The narrative is about death, despair, mass paranoia, and bloody murders, all of which are experienced again until the clues are collected to reveal the truth.

The animation for Higurashi isn’t the greatest, but it suits the narrative and shows how the characters are afflicted with terrible situations. It does a nice job of that.

The soundtrack, with its chilling darkness and terrible atmosphere, seems to fit the show.

About Higurashi-When They Cry

In the summer of 1983, Keiichi Maebara moves to the peaceful little hamlet of Hinamizawa and becomes fast friends with Rena Ryuuguu, Mion Sonozaki, Satoko Houjou, and Rika Furude.

There is, however, another side to the seemingly ideal existence they live.

The seeds of madness and paranoia take hold in Keiichi’s mind as he nears the end of Higurashi no Naku Koro ni, a narrative that extends across several arcs.

For more watch, order-related information does check our website Alpha News Call.