Why CBS’ Elementary Season 8 canceled? Chances of Revival?

Sherlock Holmes is an iconic character from the late nineteenth century. Specific novels and stories were also written by Arthur Conan Doyle during this time CBS s Elementary series airs on television and is one of many that casts Sherlock as the protagonist.

Elementary is a show about Sherlock Holmes. Created by Robert Doherty, the series first hit the screen on September 27th at CBS. The show sparked criticism for being a copy of the BBC Sherlock Holmes series following its premiere in 2012. Despite this, it was also appreciated both by fans and critics alike.

Following the popularity, CBC renewed it for the second installment. Season 2 premiered from September 26, 2013, to May 15, 2014. Later, five more seasons were aired on CBS. The first five seasons consisted of 24 episodes while the sixth season only had 21 episodes.

The upcoming seventh season is the last for CBS Elementary. The premiere date was set to May 23, 2019, and planned as a 13-episode series that will conclude on August 15, 2019. The series is surprisingly canceled and you may want to know the reason behind this. Well, read further for the answer.

Why CBS Canceled the Elementary Season 8?

The seventh and final season of the series concluded on August 15, 2019. The showrunners gave the proper ending to fans covering all the arches. Even though it was disappointing that CBS canceled the series, fans are satisfied with how everything played out. Here are the main reasons that made Elementary Season 8 canceled.

Showrunners played a major role in the decision to discontinue the show per CBS’s wishes.

CBS Network President Kelly Kahl told reporters that the network would be happy to have a season 8 if both the creative and business aspects are beneficial. Creator Rob (last name unknown) stated that he had completed all of his plans regarding season 7 in six seasons, even though there may be ongoing fan speculation.

CBS originally planned on ending the series after season 6 but decided to continue for another installment. This was partly due to the contract between author Lee and director Alex. It doesn’t appear that the CBS live-action show Elementary will be renewed for another season. With the last contract with its showrunners coming to an end, its future is still up in the air much like Moriarty’s fate after season 7’s finale.

The finale of season 6 hit an all-time low with 3.8 million viewers is CBS elementary canceled updates so far.

Will Elementary Ever Return for Season 8?

There is no need for season 8 because the creator had planned for all possible scenarios to be covered in seven seasons.

As avid fans of the show, we hope that a Network or streaming provider picks up Elementary for another season.

The Plot of Elementary? What To Expect From Season 8?

This AMC series is about an international consultant and drug addict Sherlock Holmes. His dad booted him from London to Manhattan and forced him to live with sober Joan Watson.

Watson was a successful surgeon but left his profession after he lost one of his patients. He became a member of the police force and helped solve their cases with Sherlock, who accepted him immediately. Together they created the Holmes Consulting Detective Agency or just HCD for short.

The current season 7 is wrapping up the original story, so it would be very difficult to go with a new narrative in season 8 without feeling contrived.

Our cover-up is that CBS Elementary Season 8 was canceled due to a low rating.

The Trailer of Elementary Season 8

The 7th season of CBS Elementary was the last, so you won’t be able to watch episodes 8 on.

What Is the Rating of the Elementary Series?

The fan base for the series is very enthusiastic.

In the past three seasons, these characters have grown up a lot. But now that they’re in the 8th grade, it’s time for teachers and students to grow closer than ever.

Out of the 11 reviewers who have written for the website Rotten Tomatoes, 10 say it is amazing.

“The show currently has an aggregate score of 73 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on four critics.”

Where Can We Watch the Elementary Series?

It is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

Despite criticism that it’s a copy of the BBC show, Sherlock Holmes, several viewers lauded Elementary for its novel approach to the material and brilliant performances by actors. Elementary Season 8 has been nominated for several prestigious awards and even won a few. Fans and critics have enjoyed both Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Lee’s portrayal of Watson.

If you are a fan of Sherlock, then Elementary is worth checking out.

