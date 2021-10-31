Re: Zero Anime Watch Order Guide | Complete Information

Do you wish you had a reset button that could take you back to a time when you hadn’t made any mistakes? If you answered yes to all of those questions, Re-Zero is the anime for you!

A novel with an unfastened plot, which does not take place in a unique environment, will stand out among other books because of its wonderfully fleshed-out characters. All of the main characters’ personalities develop, and all of the minor characters are amusing and distinctive.

However, things aren’t all perfect for Re-Zero’s protagonist. The story’s numerous gore elements are a result of the characters’ actions.

Related:

Watch Order

Re-Zero consists of two seasons, with 25 episodes each. The first season was aired from February to June of 2016, and the second season is now available. A director’s cut has been released in April 2020, in addition to the two seasons. Each episode is an hour long.

Which Cut is Better? The Original vs. the Director’s Cut- What to Watch

The original TV series has 25 episodes and runs for 25 minutes each. The Director’s cut, on the other hand, is made up of 13 half-hour episodes. The storyline for both films is essentially the same, with only a few extra sequences and minor modifications to the director’s cut.

While the narrative is largely identical, the director’s cut is of higher quality, with better animation than the original. It’s best if you watch the director’s cut first, then go back to the original unless you want a second viewing of the same story.

If you’ve already seen the film, it’s completely up to personal taste. The director’s cut is the way to go if you haven’t watched the anime in a long time and want to get ready for season 2. Alternatively, if you’re a few episodes behind, the director’s cut is available after episode 6 because that is when major modifications begin to appear.

Release Order

ZERO -Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu- (2016)

The Adventures of the Brightest Light (2020) *Director’s Cut

Other Media

I. OVAs

Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Memory Snow (2018)

Starting Life in Another World)

II. Spin-Offs

Re-Zero Kara Hajimemu Break Time (2016)

III. Specials:

Re-petit The World’s Most Beautiful Evergreen Cherry Tree (2016)

Chronological Order

Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Hyouketsu no Kizuna (OVA)

Re-ゼロから始める空想劇血行 Isekai Seikatsu) is a Japanese anime television series produced by A-1 Pictures and Kyoto Animation, the latter of which created the original manga

“Nanatsu no Taizai,” or “Re-Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Memory Snow”

Re-Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu (Or the Director’s Cut)

Conclusion

Because it makes more sense that way, the optimum release order for Re- Zero is the one presented here. If you’re watching the original version, Memory Snow should be observed between episodes 11 and 12. If you’re watching the director’s cut, watch it between episodes 5 and 6.

The Spin-Off and Special hold no relevance to the plot and can be skipped.

About Re: Zero

Re-Zero – Starting Life in Another World is a Japanese light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka.

The story follows Subaru Natsuki, who is on his way home from the convenience store when he is pulled into a fantastical world. He is immediately assaulted by a gang of ruffians, and he is beaten to a pulp. However, this beautiful woman from the fantastic world named Satella comes to his rescue. To pay it forward, Subaru assists her in locating the stolen insignia. In the end, both of them are murdered by a hidden force. In Subaru’s dream world, he awakens with his new ability to reverse time after his death.