What are the Naruto Hand Signs? How Real Are They? What They Mean?

All of us have dreamed of being a ninja at one time or another, and you’d be lying if you said you’ve never played around in the style of Naruto.

After all, it’s worth a try as being bullied is a tiny price to pay if you turn out to be a shinobi. Unfortunately, none of us has yet acquired those abilities, despite living in a society that values them.

In case we ever acquire supernatural abilities, being a ninja or even the Hokage would be an impossible dream. We’ll need to know how to channel our powers and execute techniques if day comes when we have them.

Hand signals or seals are used in each and every method of the series. But how can you make a great deal of superb movies with just a few hand motions?

In this post, I’ve gone through what these signals are, what they imply, and how to perform them in the case that you need them some day. Let’s get this party started! Channel your otaku spirit, and let’s begin!

What are some of the hand signs in Naruto?

Hand signs are gestures made by the hands to assist characters in the anime/manga series Naruto in using chakra. By combining these signals in the correct sequence, they may execute jutsus and abilities.

Indra Otsutsuki created Hand Signs to assist people in effectively calling and shaping their chakra for a technique. There are several types of signals, each with its own combination of them.

What is the total number of hand signs?

Each method calls for a specific number of hand signals; nevertheless, a competent ninja may execute the same procedure with far less or even just one.

For example, Sasuke was able to master the Fire Release to the point where he could use it with just one hand seal.

There are 12 basic hand signals, each having been named for an animal from the Chinese zodiac. To be effective, all of these indications must occur.

I. Bird / Tori

The Bird sign is represented by the Rooster, which is a Chinese zodiac symbol for the wind element.

This is one of the signals that we’ve frequently seen, as Naruto himself employed it while forming Rasengan.

Despite its simplicity, this sign demands precise and quick motions from the user, who must form a pointed arch with their middle finger and pinky while their ring finger and index fingers intersect.

All of this is necessary while their thumbs are bent and touch each other within the cocoon formed by the other fingers.

II. Boar / I

The Boar sign is based on the Chinese zodiac’s Pig. The toads are a sign of the seven-tailed fox, which is one of the first things we were introduced to in Naruto, as seen when Jiraiya summons them.

It was later utilized by multiple other characters in the series.

The ninjas must have their elbows out and palms facing down while forming half fists that are linked at the wrists in order to perform this hand sign.

This is one of the most basic indicators, yet it sounds unpleasantly straightforward.

III. Dog / Inu

This finger-wave hand gesture is derived from the Chinese zodiac sign of a dog. It is typically connected with the water element, particularly Water Release ninjutsu.

When compared to the preceding signs, this one is rather basic. To finish the technique, the Ninja must place their left hand flat on top of their right fist.

In the series, we’ve seen Zabuza and previous members of Kirigakure use this sign a lot.

IV. Dragon / Tatsu

When combined with any other sign, the Dragon sign creates a dragon-shaped manifestation.

When the Fire attribute hand sign is utilized with this symbol, a dragon-shaped fire will appear.

To execute this technique, the shuriken must be stacked. The pinkies are linked and each pair of fingers is stacked on top of one another, with the left hand always on top.

In the end, it should resemble a diamond’s basic form rather than the pinkies.

V. Hare / Usagi

The Chinese zodiacal sign of the Hare is an agile one that must be carried out in a flowing manner.

Sasuke and Kakashi, for example, use the Chidori and Lightning Release by forming a finger gun with their left hand and laying the right one on top horizontally with all fingers except the pinky curled.

VI. Horse / Uma

The Horse sign, like all others, is inspired by the Chinese zodiac of the same animal.

Great Dragon Flame Bullet (Huo Dun Da Long Yan Dan , Kintonin) is one of the five basic elemental kekkei genkai techniques. While the technique was first seen in the series when Sasuke utilized it to execute the Fireball technique, its usage has been known since ancient times. It’s also one of the few ways to break a Genjutsu.

The shinobi must interlink their index fingers at the tips with their palms facing inwards to perform it.

Then, the other fingers must be stacked atop the right digits of their knuckles. It takes some practice to get the hang of it, but once you’ve mastered it, it’s simple.

VII. Monkey / Saru

The Monkey hand sign, which is used in Sasuke’s main skill, Chidori, is required for its execution.

Furthermore, Zabuza used the Long Water Dragon technique six times in a row.

The gesture itself is rather basic. To do it, the ninja must rest his right hand on top of his left with his thumbs resting flat on the pinkies.

VIII. Ox / Ushi

The Ox is commonly used in fire techniques, and almost every member of the Uchiha clan has been observed employing it.

To perform this sign, the shinobi must spread out both hands’ fingers and intertwine them with the left hand vertical and the right hand horizontal.

To complete, they should press down the middle and ring fingers of their left hand to form bull horns.

IX. Ram / Hitsuji

The Hitsuji, or Ram, is one of the most noticeable symbols in the franchise, as it is a vital component of Kage Bunshin.

This sign, like the others on this list, is based on the Chinese zodiac animal. i.e., Ram

To perform the Ram, one must raise both of their hands and make a peace sign, with the middle and index fingers joined.

The final stage is to curl the remaining digits on their right hand and wrap them with the fingers of the opposite hand.

X. Rat / Ne

The Nara clan, according to the Chinese Zodiac s Rat sign, utilizes this zodiac sign to simulate their Shadow Imitation Techniques.

Shikamaru uses this sign as a trigger for his Shadow Possession Jutsu in the series.

The sign for “I love you” is one of the simplest to perform, since all you have to do is wrap your left index and middle fingers with your right hand. The thumb on the left hand should be kept outside at all times.

XI. Snake / Mi

The Mi sign is one of the most adaptable because to its connections with Earth, Lightning, and Wood Releases, as it is based on the Chinese zodiac sign of the Snake. As a result, it has been utilized by numerous characters throughout the series.

Despite being one of the most valuable signals, it is simple to implement. Simply clasp their hands together in a prayer posture. They must also make sure that their left thumb is on the outside like the preceding sign.

XII. Tiger / Tora

This sign is derived from the Chinese Zodiac Tiger and is associated with fire and earth emanations. It’s been a lot of fun to play with. It comes in two color variations, which is great for blending!

To construct this symbol, the user must connect their index finger and thumbs together and lay them flat, while all other fingers are clasped.

They can just make the snake sign with their index fingers and thumbs pointed upwards, or they may bend them down.

Your Favorite Jutsus’ Hand Signs!

II. Kage Bunshin / Shadow Clone

Kage Bunshin has been Naruto’s trademark technique since he first learned it in episode 1.

While he only employs one sign to execute this technique, others must use the Ram, Serpent, and Tiger signs in rapid succession to produce the same result.

II. Chidori

Sasuke has learnt to use Chidori from his master, Kakashi.

To perform this technique, you must first imitate the Ox, Hare, and Monkey signs one after another. However, in order to get very precise, a Sharingan would be required.

III. Great Fireball Technique

The Great Fireball technique was originally created by the Uchiha clan and has since become one of their trademarks. It has been used by most of the well-known figures such as Itachi, Sasuke, and Obito.

To execute this Technique, you must form the Snake, Ram, Monkey, Boar, Horse, and Tiger symbols in that order.

IV. Summoning

Various animals such as toads, snakes, and even slugs have been called in using this Jutsu.

You must mimic the hand gestures of Boar, Dog, Bird, Monkey, and Ram signs to do this sign.

To finish, you must pierce your thumb with a pin and send it to the ground. You have a beautiful unicorn now.

V. Water Dragon Jutsu

Due to the amazing fight between Kakashi and Zabuza, in which the former displayed his copy abilities and did justice to his moniker as Copy Ninja Kakashi, this method has been ingrained in fans’ memories.

With a total of 44 signs, this procedure requires the most hand positions in the series.

To execute this method, you must follow these gestures in quick succession.

1. Monkey, Hare, Rat, Boar, Bird, Ox, Horse 1.1., Dragon Water is a Chinese yang water god represented by an ox and a fish. The dragon symbolizes good fortune while the fish represents wisdom and perseverance in overcoming obstacles. It also stands for harmony among people and nature as well as compassion and empathy

VI. Dead Demon Consuming Seal

The Dead Demon Consuming Seal is one of the prohibited ways, and it may draw on the energy of the Shinigami.

It’s also the same with the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi, and the fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze.

To seal this, one must do the Snake, Boar, Ram, Rabbit, Dog, Rat, Bird, Horse, and Snake signs in that order before clapping their hands.

VII. Tensei Edo / Reincarnation in the Impure World

At one time, Edo Tensei, or the Reincarnation Technique, allowed a dead person’s soul to be transplanted into a living vessel and bound to the summoner’s command.

This technique was originally created by the second Hokage, Tobirama Senju, and has been improved upon by Orochimaru and Kabuto.

To utilize this method, one must clap their hands after performing the Tiger, Snake, Dog, and Dragon signs in rapid succession.

VIII. The Secret to the Nativity of a World of Trees – Tree-free Forest Construction

As the first wood release user, Hashirama Senju, the First Hokage, was able to create and control an entire forest.

The technique of utilizing the Seven Seals is to combine them in certain ways. The Wood Release- Nativity of a Sea of Trees, which Kinoe employed as a smaller-scale version, was altered to contain eight seals instead of seven.

The Broken Heart Sign is not used in tandem with the Broken Heart Technique. To employ this method, one must repeat the Tiger, Snake, Ram, and Snake sign once again.

We are not liable if you try this method and your hand is damaged.

Is it true that the Naruto hand signs are genuine?

The hand signals in Naruto are not genuine. The use of martial arts, combat skills, and the supernatural are all common elements in anime. They are inspired by Buddhist and Hindu hand gestures, but they are, in the end, fiction and do not enable their user to control things like fire or water.

About Naruto

Masashi Kishimoto created Naruto, a Japanese manga series.

Jugem is a manga written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, which has been serialized since September 21, 1999 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. In tankobon format, the manga has 72 volumes.

Naruto Shippuden is the second part of the Naruto anime series, which chronicles an older Naruto as he attempts to rescue his friend Sasuke while also confronting the impending danger posed by criminal organization – Akatsuki – who are seeking to harm him for their greater plan.