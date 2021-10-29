Kakuriyo No Yadomeshi Season 2 | Release Date | Cast And More

Kakuriyo no yadomeshi is a Japanese fantasy drama anime based on the light novel series of the same name. The story follows Aoi Tsubaki, a teenage girl. She is given the special gift of being able to see Ayakashi.

The original novel is by Midori Y ma and illustrated by Laruha. The book has 11 volumes published so far, and fans are eagerly waiting for more.

Waco Ioka has adapted it as a manga series that began serialization in 2016. It ran for seven volumes in Enterbrain The latter contains 55 chapters to date.

The series premiered on April 2, 2018, and is ongoing. Already it has won over the hearts of many viewers who are eagerly anticipating the second season.

The Release Date of Kakuriyo No Yadomeshi Season 2. When Will It Air?

The series finale aired on September 24, 2018, without any word from the creator about its possible continuation.

Yes, the creators decided to renew kakuriyo no yadomeshi season 2 on their own decision. The revitalization of the Kakuriyo series has been hugely successful in generating buzz for the novels, manga, and anime. But speaking of the source material.

Is Enough Source Material Is Available to Make the Sequel?

There are eleven volumes in the original light novel series, which covers only five volumes of Season 1. As a result, there is plenty of source material available for Season 2 so fans will not have to wait long.

There has been speculation about a possible Kakuriyo no Yado Season 2, but the production company has not confirmed this yet.

We will update this page with any new news as it becomes available.

The Cast of Kakuriyo No Yadomeshi Season 2. Who to Expect?

Well, we know that Anzu is a priestess. And then Tatsumiya and Kanemi are twins with elemental powers?

Aoi Tsubaki Voiced by Nao Tōyama (Japanese), Emily Neves(English)

She is the protagonist of the series.

She has the power to see Ayakashi and inherited it from her grandfather. She is a caring and brave girl. When Oddana offers her marriage in exchange for the debts of her grandfather she refused, saying it’s his debt problem to pay back, not mine. In order to repay the debt that she owed, she agreed to become the chef for Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi Season 2. She permanently worked at this position after accepting it.

Ōdanna Voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese): Christopher Wehkamp (English)

He is an Ayakashi and owner of a hotel named Tenjin-ya in the Hidden Realm. He seems rude at first but is actually kind to Aio later on.

He was friends with Aio’s grandfather and lent him a great sum of money.

Ginji Voiced by Shun’ichi Toki Miyu Tomita(Japanese): Stephen Fu(English)

He is a shapeshifter and the first friend of Aio. He owns a restaurant called Moonflower in Tenjin-ya building.

The Plot of Kakuriyo No Yadomeshi. What to Expect From It?

This series follows teenage Aoi Tsubaki, who inherits her grandfather’s ability to see Ayakashi.

One day, she saw a demon named Odanna waiting for her in her home. He kidnapped her and took her to the Hidden village where he lived. He told her that her grandfather had taken debt from him. Now in exchange, he wanted to marry her. Aio pitied him and agreed to his request, making them work in Tenjin Ya.

Due to her cooking skills, Aio attracted the attention of other ayakashis, but her close proximity also caused several problems with Odanna. She found herself in constant need of rescue from him. After a while feelings developed between them and they became partners.

Season 2 of the anime will possibly show what is in store for Aio and Odanna, will they end up getting married or have even more problems waiting for them?

Regardless of what happens on the show, you’ll get some great entertainment.

Is There Any Trailer Available for Kakuriyo No Yadomeshi Season 2?

The production company has not renewed the sequel so far, so we must wait patiently for information. It is not coming any time soon. We will notify you as soon as possible.

What Is the Imdb Rating Kakuriyo No Yadomeshi Season 2?

The TV series Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi 2 was well received. The first season of the show scored a 7.8/10 on Rotten Tomatoes and it has millions of likes on IG.

Where Can We Watch Kakuriyo No Yadomeshi Series?

It is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Anime-Planet. You can watch its English dub on Funimation.

Final Verdict

The story is as engaging and magical as the visual styling. It’s captivating, with a beautiful mixture of romance, comedy, and magic. The opening soundtrack sets the tone well; it’s perfect for TV’s lighthearted vibe.

The plot developments keep to a very respectable pace – just right for such an airy show – so This series provides a feeling of love throughout. Overall, the show is worth watching if you are looking for something in this genre.

Though we don’t have a date, be sure to check back for information about our Season 2 release in the coming months. We hope you’ll join us!

