Discuss the British cyber-thriller drama, Kiss Me First: Did the series Renewed for season 2?

It will be almost 3 years from the time season 1 was released if we don’t hear anything about its renewal or cancellation by then.

Kiss Me First

The popular British TV series was first aired on Channel 4 and after a while became available on Netflix.

This drama series, set in the near future and involving a girl addicted to an online video game after her mother’s death, may get renewed for another season.

Will there be a Season 2 of “Kiss Me First” on Showmax? Ruby the 16-year-old protagonist has a supernatural power to erase memories from other people s minds.

Kiss Me First is a British drama, adapted from a novel of the same name. The series is created by Bryan Elsley and initially aired on Channel 4, then Netflix as Kiss Me First Season 2 released on June 29th, 2018.

The show is enough to impress the fans and it ends in such a way that makes many want to see season 2. Critics say the show’s high quality, but viewers seem unenthused about the series. Season 2 of Kiss Me First Season has a 50-50 chance to renew or cancel as the announcement is still pending.

Hopefully, a new season will be released in the future if Netflix wants to renew it, but that mainly depends on the creators and Netflix itself.

If Netflix thinks the show is profitable then it will renew the show and also it depends on the viewership of this season. There is a chance that Netflix might now be investing in a show due to COVID-19 effects on business which are resulting in losses for the industry.

Will the German Thriller series be renewed for its next season? The dark TV series, which is currently one of the best Science and Supernatural tv series according to some, will return with a new topic. Is Season 2 of Kiss Me First Cancelled or Renewed?

Is Kiss Me First Season 2 Cancelled or Renewed?

Season 2 of Kiss Me First has not been renewed or canceled by the show creators or Netflix. In the absence of any renewals, Kiss Me will not be returning for a season 2.

Read More: Harlots Season 4: Is Show Cancelled By Hulu? Latest Updates!

Is There Any Possibility For The Return For Season 2 of Kiss Me First?

There are many doubts about whether the Kiss Me First series will return for season 2. Netflix does not seem to be holding onto this British sketch drama, but they have yet to release any official statements on its fate. Netflix also shows that there are no programs after a long hiatus of 2 years.

The second sequel of Horrible Bosses was not underperforming as some TV critics claimed. Will it give the third part a chance, or is it destined to end up with the first sequel? Read More: Horrible Bosses 3

The plot of season 2 of Kiss Me First Season

If the show returns for a second season, we can expect to see some similarities in theme and content.

ReadMore: Lie To Me Season 4: Is The Series Cancelled By Fox?