Killing Bites Season 2 | Release Date | Cast | Plot and More

Fans are wondering if the second season of Killing bites will be released. The following article contains the release date, trailer, cast, and more information.

Kiringu Baitsu is a Japanese action sci-fi anime television series based on the manga Kiringu Baitsu. The manga has been written by Shinya Murata and illustrated by Kazuasa Sumita. The manga Killing Bites was first serialized in Hero s Inc.

seinen magazine and has been released in a total of 16 volumes so far. It was adapted as an anime series by Liden Films, which premiered from January to March 2018 in Japan. The show became widely popular and applauded by the viewers. The first season left fans on the edge of their seats, so they cannot wait for the second season to air.

Here are all the updates so far for season 2.

The release date of Killing Bites season 2. When will it air?

As yet, there are no indications of a second season for the show. Hopefully, creators will give us thumbs up soon!

A lack of source material is the reason for not renewing the show. The original manga only had ten volumes, but now sixteen have been created. Production on the second season of killing bites has not started yet and it will be several years before we can watch a new episode.

The cast of Killing Bites season 2. Who will be in it?

Our next returning character is Reiichi Shid who is the legal guardian of Hitomi. He holds hybrid matches and he gave instructions to Hitomi to kill Yuya making him his enemy.

Is there any trailer available for Killing Bites season 2?

The second season of the show is yet to be renewed, so we cannot really hope for a trailer to download.

What is the IMDB rating of the Killing Bites series?

The series was not able to obtain a favorable audience response. It was largely criticized by its viewers and only scored an average rating of 6.3 out of 10.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can we watch the series?

Streaming season 2 of Killing Bites, as of now, it is streaming on Amazon Prime along with Anime-Planet and Crunchyroll.

Is killing bites English Dubbed?

No, not yet. However, you can watch it with English subtitles.

Was Yuya Nomato dead?

Read More: My Hero Academia Complete Watch Order: Guide To Watch in 2021

Final Verdict

The sci-fi series is action-packed and has some humor also. It consists of beautiful animation effects, weird but at the same time fun concept. You will not be bored with so many twists and turns intended for your entertainment while waiting for Killing Bites Season 3 to air in 2020.

Overall, it is good and entertaining. There are several open ends in the story that will hopefully be covered in season 2. If you have not watched it yet, give it a try and let me know your opinion about the series.

Read More: Fate Watch Order Guide: How To Watch This Anime?