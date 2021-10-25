Containment Season 2: What Could We Expect From The CW Networks?

Containment is full of anticipation among its followers given it airs on April 19, 2016. It is created by the American Drama series’ production company called Julie Plec.

She signed a number of fine actors in the show like David Gyasi as Major Alex Lex, Christina Moses as Jana Mayfield, Chris Wood as Officer Jake Riley; Kristen Gutoskie as Katie Frank, and Claudia Black in the role of Dr. Sabine Lommers.

The show is chiefly inspired by a TV series name Containment which is created by Carl Joos. Talking about its plotline, it starts with a Syrian man who is found infected by a very terrible virus.

The show’s concept is similar to what we are experiencing with Covid-19: everyone who ends up in contact with the man gets infected by the virus. Later, they end up quarantined and most of humanity dies off.

Containment is a show with only 13 episodes for the 2016 season.

Will There Be Containment Season 2?

Containment Season 2 news has been canceled by officials, and fans are shocked by it.

“Containment” creator Julie Plec discusses the series finale and where she wanted the show to go for season 2.

Why is The Show Containment Season 2 Cancelled?

The show’s network has announced their decision to cancel the show due to not being a fit, ratings, and other factors.

Reviews for the show have been mixed, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 50% and IMDB with 7.2/10.

You can also check this graph for Season 1 rating- Rating Graph.

Containment was canceled by The CW and season 2 is going nowhere after episode 4, so the suspense might be killing you. The show’s finale led fans to believe that it was over, but disappointingly the CW has not shown any interest in a revival.

Are There Any Chances of Renewal?

At this time, there is no such news about the Containment season 2 renewal. However, we can hope for a future release when some media company backs the show. What do you predict will follow in the future?

Netflix will renew the show for another season due to its high ratings, they always want more good-ranked shows.

I hope you’re all looking forward to the second season of Containment! Season two is set to air in April, but keep your eyes out for future updates.

Another good show is canceled!! and still, we are helpless in this. The main leads- David Gyasi, Christina Moses, Chris Wood, Kristen Gutoskie, and Claudia Black -are signed for other series so if your favorite actors were one of them then you should be happy.

