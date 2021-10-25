Chuunibyou Watch Order Complete Guide For 2021

We’ve all had the belief that we have a supernatural ability at some time in our lives.

We’ve all experienced our own idiosyncrasies and awkward phases, and we frequently long to forget such terrible events from both our minds as well as those around us.

In a world of magic and monsters, Yuuta Togashi is a young boy who wished to be a sorceress known as the Dark Flame Master in Middle School.

He tries his hardest to put up with his old cringey self until he meets a lady who says she is the vessel of the evil eye. Her actions are stranger than his previous behavior, and she is determined to force him back into his former strange persona.

Chuunibyou is a fantastic anime that deals with self-acceptance while also being extremely amusing and emotionally affecting. Watch this anime to discover the fascinating aspects of the make-believe world of two high school teenagers!

Release Date:

Release Order

I. TV Series

Lyrical Teenage Programming (2012)

Chuunibyou & Other Delusions! Heart Throb (2014)

II. Movies

Chuunibyou demo Take On Me (2018) is the Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai! Movie – Take On Me (2018).

Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai! Movie- Take On Me Weekly Short Movie Kotatsu DE Photo Session

Rikka Version (2013), My Abnormal School Life! Rikka Edition

Boredom, Love, and Other Delusions! Rikka Version Lite (2013)

III. ONAs

This is the sequel to Chuni-Shorts.

Nothing But The Rain (1956)

Take On Me Mini-Drama Koukai Chokuzen no Kaiko Gekijou (2017) is a Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai! Movie mini-drama.

IV. Specials

The first episode of Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai! (Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai!) At the End of the Day You’ll Find Me Nearby, I’m Always There for You (2015)

Slapstick, Love, and Other Delusions! Noel Sparkling Slapstick (2013)

Rikka Takanashi, who is a character in the original light novel series, appears in the television anime as well. In this film, she plays Kairi Satou, who has been ostracized by her classmates because she believes that they are aliens. The episodes are named “Cloud 9” and “Phenomenon.”

Love, Chunibyo, and other delusions! Heart Throb The Rikka Wars (2014)

Chunibyo & Other Delusions- Heart Throb Specials (2014)

V. Chronological Order

The Martian Successor N/A!

Delusions of Love, Chuunibyou, and Other Stuff! Chuni-Shorts

Noel, Good Vibes, and Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Sparkling Slapstick Noel

Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai! Depth of Field Ai to Nikushimi Gekijou

Rikka and the Mysterious and Beautiful World of Make-Believe (2014)

Rikka Version Lite (2013)

Chuunibyou and Other Delusions! Heart Throb

LOVE, CHUUNIBYOU & OTHER DELUSIONS! LITE HEART THROB SHORTEN

I’m in the middle of a chuuni demo! Ren- The Rikka Wars Are Here

It’s time for some crazy fun! Ren Specials

The Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai! Movie- Take On Me Mini-Drama Koukai Chokuzen no Kaiko Gekijou was made to promote the Tsukioka Rin’s manga adaptation of Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The Last Unicorn Movie-Take On Me- Take On Me

The first episode of the fifth season of Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai! aired on October 15.

Conclusion

The preferred order to view Chuunibyou is in its chronological order.

There’s a lot of stuff to watch, but each TV season, film, ONA, and special is well worth your time, so don’t miss anything!

About Chuunibyou

The term chuunibyou is a Japanese expression that can be roughly translated as “the 8th grade syndrome.” Everyone believes they are special, and that the entire world revolves around them.

Others may even believe they have supernatural abilities and blur the distinction between fantasy and reality for themselves.

His chuunibyou left him with mental scars that were humiliating. Despite the fact that they were still vivid in his thoughts, he attempted to move on and lead a normal high school existence.

Unfortunately, he runs into Rikka Takanashi, a classmate who is just as insane as his middle-school self. She claims to be the vessel of the Evil Eye.

After their tumultuous meeting, Yuuta’s future self appears at his door to shatter all of his aspirations for a carefree and normal high school existence.