Black Spot Season 3: When Will the Third Season Come?

Is the acclaimed drama Black Spot set to be released in 2022? This thriller, which has captured the hearts of fans and viewers alike, is now gearing up for season three with 2 murders happening each day.

French-Belgian Series, Black Spot is a thriller Drama series which is set in the dark and small town of Villefranche. The first season of Black Spot Surprised fans with its Suspenseful plot and was first released in 2017.

The town’s police force is trying to solve a slew of crimes.

They are struggling to find who is the murderer in that small town by joining these disconnected pieces of evidence over time. As protagonist Laurene Weiss is also on her journey to solve the crimes in that small town covered with dark forest.

Let’s move on to know about the story of black spot season 3-the first one by a simple discussion of the summary.

Summary of Black Spot Season 2

The town is covered in trees with thick dark forests so the sun doesn’t shine and most people don’t live there because of the rise in death rate. Major Laurene Weiss, a protagonist from Villefranche, has lived her whole life away from everyone else and she’s on the way to understanding what it all means.

Scenes of the town make the places most dangerous with a number of dead bodies found and kidnapped people.

The finale of the second season reveals that there is something in the woods related to Laurene.

Black Spot Season 3 Cast Members

As if the show were to renew for another season, these two members would come in – Laurene Weiss played by Suliane Brahim and Frank Siriani played by Laurent Capelluto.

There are a number of other people who will be expected for season 3 if the show gets renewed.

Release Date of Black Spot Season 3

There is no official confirmation about whether or not “Black Spot” will be renewed for a third season in the future, but if it were to get renewed then it is likely that the show would air sometime between 2022 and 2023.

What Will Be the Expected Plot for Black Spot Season 3?

The new season of the black spot will either be the complete details about the first 2 seasons or more murders with no clue.

Is There any Trailer for Season 3 of Black Spot?

Sorry, there is no new trailer for the Black Spot season 3, but you can watch Season 2 here.

