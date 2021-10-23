Godless Season 2 Release Date: Confirmed or Cancelled?

Will Roy and Alice’s story end? Will we see them together again? Season 2 of Godless is the answer. What will happen in Season 2 of Godless?

Netflix’s new 2017 western drama, Godless is a miniseries. It features Scott Frank as one of the main characters. The story follows a gang headed by him and their latest criminal scheme in an effort to outwit Roy who has absconded with their loot.

The limited series “Godless” hit screens on November 22, 2017. Fans and critics alike have been overwhelmingly positive about the show. But now that it has ended, they want more.

Will There Be Godless Season 2?

Nowadays, it is very difficult for a tv series to grab the hearts of viewers as there are so many other streaming shows on the internet. Unless it’s an exceptional series, it will probably be forgotten by viewers soon after they finish watching. Despite this miniseries’ flaws, it did its job well.

Although the second season isn’t in any immediate plans, there are still other things in Frank’s mind. Scott Frank said

Rosenberg said he had come up with an idea for a sequel to the groundbreaking western series Godless, but is having trouble figuring out the perfect storyline.

Netflix has not yet announced the release date for season 2 of “Godless” on Netflix. If and when they do, it’ll be nowhere near a return to form that most fans are hoping for.

We will provide you with any updates about season 2 if they become available.

Stay tuned for updates on the series until then.

The Plot of Godless? What to Expect From Godless Season 2?

The series is about Roy Goode, an ex-convict and his pursuit of revenge against notorious gang leader Frank Griffin. The season finale ended with Frank and his gang going after Roy. When he shows up in La Belle, Roy meets Alice Fletcher, an all-woman town owner who goes along with the protection of Joaquin Cabeza for fear that their newly forged peace will not survive without him.

Though it was a limited series, it left few threads open for future seasons.

Is There Any Trailer Available for Godless Season 2?

Netflix has not given the greenlight to season 2 so far, and therefore you cannot expect a trailer. You have to wait for more information. In the meantime, take a look at season 1 of game of thrones in order to refresh what happened last.

What Is the IMDB Rating of the Godless Series?

The series is well-loved by audiences with an aggregate rating of 8.6 on IMDb and Metacritic.

Rotten Tomatoes

The series received a rating of 7.94 from 10 people .

Metacritic

Its audience’s approval of the show is at 75%.

Despite the good ratings, many of the show’s fans have claimed it to be underrated.

Final Verdict

The show ends on a very high note with one of the most action-packed moments in season 2. The. The series has been nominated for and won several awards, including many honors for its script, music, and characters.

“Godless” is an excellent option if you’re interested in watching a western drama. While the showrunners have attempted to keep the situation realistic, it pays off more for those who are patient – the first two episodes are on the slow side.