Pokemon Series Watch Order Guide: A Complete Information 2021

Looking for a way to watch the Pokemon series? We have all of the answers you need! Here’s how to order and watch your favorite episodes. You can stream it on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. If you want to buy individual episodes, they’re available on iTunes, Google Play Movies & TV and YouTube. Click here for more information about How To Watch The Pokemon Series!

Pokemon, a fascinating world filled with new activities, creatures, and characters, is one of the most memorable parts of our youth.

It provided archetypes we could identify with, characters we wished to be like, and the greatest comedic villain trio in history (besides Team Rocket).

Many nostalgia-inducing elements were included in the series, such as predicting which Pokemon was during the commercial breaks and role-playing and capturing theoretical Pokemon.

However, the children who grew up playing video games are now crazy about them. This group of adults still enjoys anime. They obsess over every little detail and will gladly discuss it with you for hours if you ask them enough times.

We occasionally crave to return to our childhood, and when we do, something seems to get in the way.

The anime has aired for more than 1,100 episodes without missing a beat since we quit watching it, and now it’s almost 1000 episodes old with Ash still being a 10-year-old boy.

Pokemon has had 24 seasons (currently in season 24) and 1,160+ episodes. There have also been 1160+ episodes of Pokemon Kids blocks on television, as well as two ONAs, seven specials, and one live-action movie. It’s possible to go through it both in terms of release sequence and chronology.

The franchise has always had something fresh to offer, and it has never let us down. Let me show you the amazing realm of Cute and DANGEROUS Pokemons in detail. This book has a table of contents that includes everything you need to know about Pokemon. It’s for fans of all ages, including kids!

Related:

Release Order

I. TV Series

Episodes: 1-82

Canon – 1-7, 10-18, 20-31, 34-36, 40-43, 45, 47-48.

Conventional fillers are approved by the FDA for short-term use up to three months. Fillers last anywhere from six to eight weeks, depending on the type of filler used and where it is injected. -> Filler – 8, 19, 32-33, 37-39, 44-46, 51-54, 57-59,

Episodes: 83-118

The GX-20F has a number of models, including the EOS 7D Mark II, 7D Mark III, 70D, 80D. The Canon EOS 50E was also made by this manufacturer.

84, 89, 93, 95-97, 100, 103, 105

Episodes: 119-159

Canon – 120, 125-128, 130, 132, 137-143, 147, 150 (ISO Auto), 153-157

Fillers between the brows (5-8 weeks) can be dramatic on first impressions,Filler – 118-119, 123-124, 129, 131, 133-136

Episodes: 160-211

It is important to access the lens shade first, then move it up and down.

The third is composed of filler content. 160-162, 166-168, 170-173, 175-176, 180-182, 184, 186-189, 191 ,193-194

Episodes: 212-276

Canon – 213, 216-224, 226-227, 231-234, 243, 246-250, 252-254

214-215, 225, 228-230, 235-242, 244-245, 251, 255

Episodes: 277-316

Full-frame film camera. The first digital single-lens reflex (DLSR) models appeared in 1997, and the Canon EOS 300 was the first one offered as a complete system for professionals.

The delivery is excellent, but it also serves another purpose.

Episodes: 317-368

Canon – 317, 319-321, 323-325, 327-328, 330-332, 335 and so on

318, 322, 326, 329, 333-334, 336, 344-345, 355.

Episodes: 369-421

The SELPHY CP910C, Canon 1045B/D/E, or compatible printer with the Windows driver shown below will work with this particular device. -> This HP Photosmart C4145 is not compatible with any of the previous models. If you’re using an earlier version of this software on a computer that has less memory than

Number of words (words per line, total number of words) -> Filler – 371, 373, 375-376, 378, 381, 405-406, 408-410, 413-414

Episodes: 421-468

473-479 – 5 mm -> 473-489 – 7 mm

433-434, 436, 441, 444, 451-453, 456

Episodes: 469-520

Canon – 469-482, 485-498, 500-501, 504-514, 519

The BusinessVue platform now offers an automated filler that helps you avoid wasting time on mundane tasks.

Episodes: 521-572

Canon – 521-528, 530-561, 563-569

Filler: 529, 562

Episodes: 573- 625

573, 576-582, 584-592, 594-605, 608-615, and 617 are all examples of numbers that can appear as different numerals to represent the same thing.

574-575, 583, 593, 616-617n

Episodes: 626-659

Canon: 626-630, 632-659

Filler: 631, 657

Episodes: 660-707

665-676, 678-679, 680-683, 685-701, 705-707 for the 650D and T3i; see below.

675, 678-679, 684, and 702-704.

Episodes: 708-756

These are the most commonly used inkjet printer cartridges.

715, 737, 744, and 747-748 are filler numbers.

Episodes: 757-781

757-773, 775, 777, 779-780, 783E Canon –

The lower rate is only available on the very first fill.

Episodes: 782-801

783, 786, 788, and 799 are all Canon. 801 is a Nikon.

782, 787, 799 are three-digit fields for NVLFiller.

Episodes: 802-849

For example, the span of 802-804, 810-816, 818, 820-835 and 837-840 is 22.39 m (20′ 6″ in).

809, 837 -> The fillers were introduced to balance out the taste and texture of each coffee.

Episodes: 850-894

821-839, 842-856, 859-870, 873b

Otherwise, you run the risk of facing legal difficulties with your warranty.

Episodes: 895- 941

895-898, 900-901, 903-907, 909-913, 916-937, and 939-941 are some of the models.

Fillers – 901, 904-907, 910-912, 915-917, 920

Episodes: 942-984

942, 944-947, 949-954, 956-959, 962-984 Canon –

948, 955, 960-961 Replacement Solvent – 943

Episodes: 985-1033

Canon 985-988, 990-1001, 1003-1013, and 1025-1033 are examples of this.

987, 1002, 1014, 1017, 1024 – Filler

Episodes: 1034-1087

Canon – 1034-1043, 1045-1056, 1058-1087

Filler: 1044, 1057

Episodes:1088-1135

Canon: All

Filler: None

Gradually, the series was edited and removed from the airwaves. It premiered on December 4, 2015 to a wide international audience.

Canon: All

Filler: None

Episodes: 1-82

Canon – 1, 7, 10-18, 20-31, 34-36, 40-43, 45, 47-48, 50, 52-53 , 55-56 , 58 , 60-61 , 63 –

8-9, 19, 32-33, 37-39, 44, 46, and 51 are filler cards.

Episodes: 83-118

Canon – 83, 90-92, 94, 98-99, 101-102, 104, 106-115, 117

Prenatal vitamins are available in many forms, each of which is meant to address a different need. The greatest deficiency that occurs during pregnancy is the lack of folic acid, so it’s safe to assume that prenatal vitamins will contain higher amounts than other supplements. -> Fillers – 84-89, 93, 95-97, 100, 103

Episodes: 119-159

The PowerShot G16 is the first camera to market with an integrated Wi-Fi connectivity system.

Abolish the Enrollment Bonus and Replace It with a 5% Increase in Rank 128 -> Abolish the Enrollment Bonus and Replace It With a 5% Raise in Rank 128

Episodes: 160-211

Canon – 161, 165, 167, 170-172, 177-179, 183, 185, 190, 192

Fillers – 160, 162-164, 166, 168-169, 173-176, 180-182, 184, 186-189, 191 , 193-194.

Episodes: 212-276

Canon – 213, 216-224, 226-227, 231-234, 243, 246-250, 252-254)

Episodes: 277-316

1,4-dichlorobenzene – Reacts violently with 2, 2-DDC and other chemicals.

Non-Premium (Filler) -> Filler – 278-280, 290, 295, 298, 306, 311

Episodes: 317-368

Canon – 317, 319-321, 323-325, 327-328, 330-332, 335, 337-343

Filler – 318, 322, 326, 329, 333-334, 336, 344-345, 355-356.

Episodes: 369-421

Canon – 370, 372, 374, 377, 379-380, 382-404, 407, 411-412, 415-419

The ten, double-digit numbers (e.g., 241) are the year’s first and last digits; they mark the decade or century in which it was published.

Episodes: 421-468

Canon – 431, 446

433-434, 436, 441, 444, 451-453

Episodes: 469-520

469-482, 485-498, 500-501, 504-514, 519 are the most common model numbers.

488, 515-518 (Needs to be revised as per the BNC link provided)

Episodes: 521-572

521-528, 530-561, 563-572 – Equipment and supplies

Filler: 529, 562

Episodes: 573- 625

573, 576-582, 584-592, 594-605, 608-615, 617 canons

574-575, 583, 593, 606-607, 616 are examples of filler)

Episodes: 626-659

Canon: 626-630, 632-659

Filler: 631, 657

Episodes: 660-707

665-674, 676-677, 680-683, 685-701, 705-707 – Canon 650 (9) and later models in the EOS system

Fillers include 675, 678-679, 684, and 702-704.

Episodes: 708-756

We also provide assistance for members of the military who are stationed overseas.

737 is the next most popular after 715, with just a few variations. filler, 715, 747-748

Episodes: 757-781

757-773, 775, 777, and 779-780 are markings on Canon cameras.

757-748, 774, 776, 778, 781 are some of the most common errors.

Episodes: 782-801

783-786, 788-798, and 801 are three numbers that may appear on the cover of a basic Canon camera.

782, 787, 799 are used as fillers.

Episodes: 757-781

757, 775, 777, 779-780 are three digits for this brand.

757-748, 774, 776, 778, 781 Filler

Episodes: 782-801

Canon – 783-786, 788-798, and 801

782, 787, 799-Filler

Episodes: 802-849

Canon – 802-804, 808, 810-816, 818, 820-835

817, 819, 836, and 839 by the backfill road.

Episodes: 850-894

Episodes: 895- 941

900-903, 909-913, 916-922, 923-928

1094, 1099-1050

Episodes: 942-984

942,944-947, 949-954, 956-959, 962-984 for Canon

944, 948, 955, 960-961 If you need to fill in the gaps between your collection of customer testimonies or case studies with text that gives additional information about how they accomplished what they set out to do using your product(s), then this is the area for you.

Episodes: 985-1033

Canon – 985-988, 990-1001, 1003-1013, 1015-1016, 1025-1033

Toner – 989, 1002, 1014, 1017, 1024

Episodes: 1034-1087

1034-1043, 1045-1056, 1058-1087 are the most common Canon printer codes

Filler: 1044, 1057

Episodes:1088-1135

Canon: All

Filler: None

1136 is the number of episodes for this fantasy drama, with 1169 being the most recent. (Currently released)

Canon: All

Filler: None

II. Movies

Mewtwo Strikes Back (1998) is the sixth film in the Pokémon franchise, which was released on April 6, 1998.

Pokemon, The Movie 2000 (1999)

The Movie- Spell of the Unown (2000)

After completing the main storyline, there are seven “diversions” (sidequests) that you can take with your character. The first is called “The Legend of Mew,” and it’s a kind of prequel to Pokemon 4Ever. It tells about Mewtwo, Celebi, and how they met. One day I was thinking about

Pokemon Heroes- Latios and Latias (2002)

Wish Maker (2003), the Japanese version of Pokémon – Jirachi

This is a card from the Movie-Deck, which includes cards from the Pokémon anime. Destiny Deoxys was featured in this film.

Lucario and the Mystery of Mew, also known as Lucario and the Secret of Mew (2005) is a Pokémon anime made by OLM.

From the depths of the earth to the heights of Mount Fuji, this exploration makes you believe that anything is possible!

The Sun and Moon (SSBB) (2007)

Giratina and the Sky Warrior (Giratina and the Sky Warrior) is an anime television series produced by OLM, airing on Cartoon Network.

Arceus and the Jewel of Life (2009) is a new film based on an ancient mythology.

Playing as Pikachu’s rival, Zorua, or as Zoroark in Master of Illusions (2010).

Pokemon the Movie- White – Victini and Zekrom

Black-Victini and Reshiram (2011 film)

Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice (2012)

Genesect and the Legend Awakened is the English-dubbed version of Pokémon the Movie – Genesect and The Legend Brothers (2012).

Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction (2014)

Hoopa and the Clash of Ages (2015) is a Pokémon movie.

Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel is a Pokemon movie that premiered in 2016.

Pokemon the Movie- I Choose You! (2018)

In order to quicken the process, I built a strategy for him. It was during this time that he started playing Pokémon Go. As a result of his play while viewing Pokémon GO videos on YouTube, many players have been able to discover some fresh new methods of catching ’em all’! –

New Pokémon Games

Pokemon the Movie- Secrets of the Jungle (2020)

III. ONAs

Pokemon Generation (2016)

Pokemon: Twilight Wings (2020)

IV. Specials

Pikachu Shorts (1998 – 2015)

Mewtwo Returns (2000)

It’s the most recent “Pokemon” game, but that doesn’t indicate it is the best one.

The first season of Pokémon is a fanfare that accompanied the debut of Ash Ketchum in the anime series. The series was created by Junichi Masuda and Hitoshi Sugishita, known in Japan as Satoshi Tajiri and Ryota Hattori.

Pok?mon – Kyurem, the Black and White Dragon) (2006)

Pokemon Origins (2013) (spin-off)

(2014-2015) Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Mega Evolution Specials)

V. Live-Action Adaptation

Detective Pikachu (2019) (movie)

Chronological Order

Season 1: Indigo League

Season 2 of the Adventure Time series is called “On the Orange Islands.”

Seasons 2 and 3

Season 4 – Johto League Champions

Season 5: Master Quest

Pikachu is a character from the movie.

Mewtwo Strikes Back

Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution

Pokemon the Movie 2000

The Spell of the Unown

In the space of a couple of years, Pokemon became one of the most popular children’s television programs.

Pokémon 4Ever- Celebi – Voice of the Forest

Pokemon Heroes (movie)

Mewtwo Returns (special)

Mirage Pokemon Mastermind (exclusive)

Season 6: Advanced

Season 7: Advanced Challenge

Season 8: Advanced Battle

Season 9: Battle Frontier

Wish Maker – The Magic of Jirachi (movie)

Destiny Deoxys

Lucario and the Secret of Mew (movie)

The movie Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea is named after a video game.

Diamond and Pearl Season 10

[[Season 11- Diamond and Pearl- Battle Dimension]]

Season 12- Galactic Battles in Diamond and Pearl

Victory in the Sinnoh League!

The Rise of Darkrai is the Japanese name for Pokémon X and Y.

Pokemon – Giratina and the Sky Warrior (movie)

Arceus and the Jewel of Life (movie), also known as The Power of One, is a Japanese animated fantasy film based on the Pokémon franchise.

Zoroark – Master of Illusions

Season 14 is black and white.

Season 15 – Black & White – Rival Destinies

Adventures in Unova- Black & White- Part I

Adventures in Unova and Beyond – In this section, we will explore the Pokémon region of Unova.

Victini is sent out to face Zekrom.

Black-Victini and Reshiram are battling each other in the Pokemon movie.

Pokemon the Movie- Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice

Genesect and the Legend Awakened

Season 17: XY

You can increase your Pokémon’s CP by feeding it HP Up or PP Max (Lunch, 3100 yen per person).

Season 18 of the XY-Kalos Quest

Season 19: XYZ

Pokemon the Movie- Diancie and the Cocoon ofDestruction

Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel (Movie)

Season 20- Sun & Moon

Season 21- Ultra Adventures with Sun & Moon

Season 22 of Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends is the name.

Secrets of the Jungle Pokemon Go-

Season 23- Pokemon Journeys – The Series

Season 24 of Pokemon Master Journeys (current)

Adventures in Unova,” you’ll explore several cities and towns, as well as the world’s most famous landmarks.

Adventures in Unova and Beyond, Part II -> Part Two – Black & White – Adventures in Unova and Beyond

Watch Pokemon on:

Conclusion

The chronological sequence is the most effective watch order. However, it is also feasible to view it in release sequence.

Season 24 has now aired 33 episodes, with the next episode, ’34,’ titled ‘Mawhip’s Sweet Battle!’ It is meant to be published on October 8, 2021.

The latest film in the series, ‘Pokemon the Movie- Secrets of the Jungle,’ will premiere on Netflix worldwide on October 8, 2021.

The live-action film, which is based on a video game of the same name, may be viewed as a standalone product since it is loosely inspired by it.

Although it is considered official since the Pokemon characters are based on the anime, you may still watch it after finishing every other Pokemon movie.

Pikachu Shorts (Special) serves as a prequel to all of the Pokemon animated features, so it can be seen at any time without jeopardizing the main story.

It’s also possible to follow the ONAs and other specials in any order. Secrets of the Jungle as a result of this partnership.

How long will it take you to watch all of the episodes?

When you tally up all of the season’s episodes to date, as well as the movies, ONAAs, specials, and live-action film, you’re looking at approximately 520 hours and 17 minutes of material or 22 days of nonstop binge-watching.

Let me show you how long each portion takes to download and install.

The first season of the TV series began on April 4, 2019 and ended with an episode called “Endless Summer” on August 23, 2019. Movies – 2113 minutes ONAs – 146 minutes Specials – 750 minutes Demon Siege 104 minutes

Note- The runtimes should be used as a guide only.

Where can I watch Pokemon with subtitles or dubbed?

Pokemon Evolutions is the first new series in nearly a decade that isn’t available on Netflix or Hulu.

The list of recommended subtitles or the dubbed versions is provided below.

Subtitles and voiceover on Netflix US – English

Subtitles for Pokemon TV – English

Hulu allows you to watch live TV and video-on-demand content from more than 50 countries, including most European countries. Hulu offers both English and Spanish subtitles.

Amazon Prime is a service that allows for instant streaming of movies and TV shows from Amazon Instant Video.

In 2022, the Pokemon Legends game debuts a new axe Pokemon.

Is it possible to download and watch Pokemon without using the internet?

The episodes of Pokemon TV may be downloaded and viewed offline.

After seven days, any episode or film you’ve downloaded will expire. It’s not possible to watch the video offline, so you’ll need to download it again.

You’ll need a Netflix subscription to download any shows or movies, and you may watch any programs offline.

Hulu only allows you to download content if you have a subscription with no ads or the No Ads Plan + Live TV ($70.99 per month).

Additionally, if you have the Amazon Prime membership on your device, you can only download using the Prime Video app.

About Pokemon

Pokemon was created in 1996 and takes place in a world where humans capture monsters and store them in pocket-sized poke-balls.

They are creatures that have an affinity for one or more elements, and they have superhuman skills associated with that element.

Pokemon is a Japanese manga series by Satoshi Tajiri, published from 1996 to 2015. It revolves around a young boy named Ash Ketchum as he strives to be the greatest Pokemon trainer the world has ever seen.