Who is Asta Parents In Black Clover? Why Is Asta Magicless?

Asta is a boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King, but he has no magic. Asta’s story begins when he meets Yuno. She’s an orphan girl with more power than she knows what to do with and a secret past that holds the key to his future. Together they’ll take on any challenge fate throws at them—and maybe even find love along the way! Join Asta as he learns about himself and grows into the man who will eventually become king in this action-packed adventure from Yuuki Tabata! But first, you need to know how it all started…Asta was born without any magical powers whatsoever, which makes him nothing special in his village.

At the time, they were simply children under the watch of the church in Hage Village.

The children’s adventure has molded them into Warriors of Light that fight on the frontlines in the war against the Dark Triad and his pawns from the Spade Kingdom.

Has their trek revealed where they really came from? What are Asta and Yuno’s parents’ names? That is a question that is mired in uncertainty.

Asta's mother is Lichita, who had the same mana-sucking disease as Henry. Because his mana was stolen while he was in the womb, Asta is manaless. She was murdered by Lucifero while defending Liebe (Asta's devil) from him, and she died as a result.

Yuno’s parents are Lord Ciel and Lady Loyce of the Grinberryall, who are both Spade Kingdom royalty. And finally, the kingdom’s young ruler is named Taron.

Asta’s Mother & Devil

The protagonist’s close connection with the devil is demonstrated throughout Chapter 268, to the point that she even made him her son.

However, what about her real son, Asta? What occurred that caused her to leave him? In the following pages, she recounts how her relationship with her abusive husband was fairly typical for many women in this situation.

As Asta’s mother was introduced, we were informed of her unique biological structure, which absorbed the vital energy and mana from any living creature in close proximity.

Liebe was the exception, i.e., The Anti-Magic Devil, who could boldly approach Lichita because to his complete lack of mana.

In this chapter, Lichita leaves Asta at the church, which we witnessed in an earlier episode. As he is growing up, the infant becomes aware of his own vitality and mana stealing away from him anytime he’s near her.

Instead of killing Asta immediately, Lichita decided to stay away from her son. However, Asta was unaware of this fact because she had not developed the ability to utilize mana.

Is AMD, in fact, Asta’s brother?

Devils began their existence in the netherworld. Their abilities were predetermined at birth, according to their strength.

The Anti Magic Devil, as a devil without any mana, was the weakest and was subjected to the more powerful devils torment and abuse.

He was hurled into the afterworld’s gate one day by a high-ranking devil. The Anti Magic Devil, who was thought to be unable to survive the gate’s pressure, passed through following his lack of mana and entered the human realm.

Nonetheless, even after arriving in this world, he did not find it to be a quiet place. The people were afraid of him and considered him a monster, which caused them to pursue him.

After so much, the Anti Magic Devil crumbled and was ready to accept his fate.

The next time he opened his eyes, he was in a bed with all of his injuries having been treated. Asta’s mother, Lichita, came to his rescue.

She dwelled alone in a cottage distant from the hamlet because of the latter’s body that absorbed all vital energy and mana of everyone around her.

The Anti Magic Devil’s lack of mana meant that he was the only individual who Lichita could stay near without causing harm, and Lichita was the first person to show him love.

Due to this, Lichita named the Anti Magic Devil Lies and created him her own.

Given the facts, Asta s mother, Lichita, took on Liebe as her child, which is translated as “love” in German. This means that technically speaking, he is Asta’s brother despite not being biologically related.

This unusual mother-son team grew incredibly close and saved each other’s lives in one way or another. However, Liebe’s body was seized by Lucifero for one day and he attempted to materialize in the human realm.

Liebe saved Lichita by fighting with all her strength and ending up putting him in a five-leaf grimoire, thus sacrificing herself.

Yuno’s Parents

The last of the current arc, Yuno’s true bloodline was finally revealed when a messenger arrived in Chapter 233.

The messenger who arrives at Yuno’s old home, Hage, says that the current monarchy is a direct descendant of the former aristocracy.

In the next chapter, Ralph, a guard whose family had served Yuno s family for generations, identifies himself as the messenger. He uses a magic spell to bring back memories of Yuno’s youth.

Yuno is a member of the Grinberryall royal family and a son to Lord Ciel and Lady Loyce, according to him. The spell continues to talk.

Ralph’s father goes into the Grand Magic Zone in order to save Yuno and brings him to Hage, the Clover Kingdom village.

He apparently uses the remaining of his magic to rescue Yuno and urges him to live.

The messenger also informs us that Yuno is Lord Ciel’s spitting image. This is proven by the necklace with the Grand Magic Zone’s magical stone, which is proof of his real parentage.

The name of the game in this lesson is self-esteem. You may think it’s difficult, but don’t worry because YoYo digests everything and assures us he is.

as a magic knight of the Clover Kingdom or a prince of the Spade Kingdom.

About Black Clover

