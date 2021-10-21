Fate Watch Order Guide: How To Watch This Anime?

Looking for a Fate anime watch order guide? This article will help you figure out the best way to watch all of the Fate anime. It’s broken down into three parts, and each part has its own list of episodes that should be watched in that order. The first part is called Unlimited Blade Works, and it includes episodes 1-13. The second part is called Heaven’s Feel, and it includes episodes 14-25. And finally there’s UBW – Refrain which contains episodes 26-38. You can find links to every episode on this page so you don’t have to go searching around YouTube or other websites looking for them!

when magic, breath-taking plots and timelines, and thunderous events are combined, you get some of the greatest anime that viewers can only hope for.

So, when we speak about one of the interesting yet lovely anime franchises, Fate, it might be an understatement to claim that it has everything a franchise needs.

Fate is a war of strong heroes that are constantly on the brink of death and mayhem, with a unique blend of fantastic storytelling and action-packed animation.

Many stories and a confusing timeline may make this anime appear to be a train wreck to newcomers trying to get into the Fate realm, but it is precisely what has made it such a success and enjoyable in its own right.

Since its debut, there have been numerous adaptations that even a dyed-in-the-wool anime enthusiast may become perplexed and lose track of the main story. So, you should inquire about the proper watching order.

Let me lower you gently, take you deeper into the subject matter, and teach you how to appreciate this genre-defining anime.

The Release Order

I. TV series

Fate/Stay Night (2006)

Fate/Zero (2011)

Fate/Zero season 2 (2012)

Unlimited Blade Works is a spinoff of the popular anime series Fate/stay night, which aired from 2009 to 2012. The first season was released in 2014 and comprises of thirteen episodes.

The second season of Fate/Stay Night – Unlimited Bladess will premiere on August 7, 2015.

Fate/Apocrypha (2017)

Fate/Extra: Last Encore (2018)

Illustrious Tendousetsu (2018) –

First Order (2018).

II. Movies

Unlimited Blade Works is the direct sequel to Fate/Stay Night, which itself was a prequel to Fate/Zero.

Fate/Zero Cafe (2013)

The first live-action adaptation of the popular Fate/stay night visual novel anime, My name is Tsukumogami, was released in 2015. It features Rin Tohsaka as a young woman who becomes involved with an enigmatic figure named Shirou Emiya (Kendrick Lamar).

The Movie- Heaven’s Feel- II. Lost Butterfly (2019)

The third season of the anime adaptation of Fate/Stay Night will begin in 2020. Spring Song (2020)

The Wandering; Agateram (2020)

In the year 2021, a new Holy Grail War begins in Japan. The Ryouiki Camelot 2 Paladin is summoned, along with Servant Agateram. (2021)

III. OVAs

The TV Adaptation of Fate/Stay Night, which was released in 2010

Fate/Prototype (2011)

IV. ONAs

The Emiya Family’s current meal (2018)

V. Anime Specials

Fate/Prototype (2011)

Please! Einzbern Counselling Room (2012)

Fate/Zero Remix (2012)

The Unlimited Blade Works prequel to Fate/stay night, also known as F/SN UBW, is a five-episode anime series that aired in 2014.

In the sky, a dark cloud appears, then dissipates. In secret, there is a hidden airship that hovers over city streets. This secret vessel houses an unknown group of people with incredible abilities and technology far surpassing anything previously seen before in science fiction media…

This is the first live-action adaptation of the Fate/Grand Order game. (2016)

Fate/Apocrypha Recaps (2017)

Himuro no Tenchi 7 Nin No Saikyou Ijin Hen (2017) is a anime short based on TYPE-MOON’s popular game series.

Fate/Grand Order: Moonlight/Lostroom (2017)

The Silent City (2019) -> What is angelic?

Take a look at what you can expect from the title of this manga! Fate/Grand Order (2018)

The Crown of the Blood-Queen is a mystical weapon that may be used to cast powerful spells and summon angels, such as Enochian Angels or Cupid.

Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia Initium Iter is the second season of Fate/Grand Order Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia, an anime adaptation of Type-Moon’s Fate franchise.

Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia Recaps will air on TOKYO MX, TVQ Kyushu, and BS11.

VI. Spin-off Series

Fate/Kaleid PrismaIllya (2013)

Kaleid Liner for the Fourth Holy Grail War (2013)

Illya-Undoukai De Dance! (2014) is an anime adaptation of the Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya light novels.

2wei! – The Illya 2wei!

Illya 2wei! Specials (2014)

The Adventures of Illya 2wei! Mahou Shoujo In Onsen Ryokou (2015)

2wei! Illya 2wei Herz! (2015)

Specials for the anime’s second season, which will premiere in January 2019. illuS

Illya 3rei! (2016)

Illya 3rei! Specials (2017)

Movie- Sekka No Chikai (2017)

The fate of the world rests with Illyasviel von Einzbern, a powerful magician who must join forces with her apprentice to prevent a worldwide catastrophe.The warring factions of humanity have been locked in conflict for millennia. The rise of magic has created two distinct civilizations that each believe themselves superior to the other.

Illya- PrismaPhantasm (2019) is the fifth installment in the Illya Kaleid Liner series.

VII. Upcoming Installments

In 2020, the story will borrow from the anime series, following seven of the main characters as they pursue their desires along with a new character named “Sieg”. Yes, a second season of Fate/Grand Order is planned to air in 2021. There’s also a Solomon movie coming out next July (30th July 2021) based on it.

Illyasviel von Einzbern is a young girl who belongs to the class known as “Number One” and lives in Tokyo, Japan. She has two older sisters, Holyelle and Helenelie, both of whom are high school students studying at Fate/Prototype Academy. The protagonist’s younger sister Illya Licht was

The Chronological Order

Fate/Zero (2011-2012)

Fate/Stay Night (2006)

Unlimited Blade Works is a side story to Fate/stay night, which is based on the original visual novel’s scenario. Unlimited Blade Works. In 2015, TROYCA released an all-new compilation containing both editions of

(2018)

In 2022, a film adaptation of the Fate/Grand Order novel series will be released.

Fate Apocrypha (2017)

Fate/Extra Last Encore (2018)

A quick explanation of it all may be obtained by examining the chronological sequence outlined above.

However, there are a number of extra components, such as the specials and spinoffs, that must be ordered separately in addition to the primary history in order to appreciate this series fully.

Let’s get into some specifics.

The Detailed Chronological Order

Fate/Apocrypha

The timeline of Fate/Accel Zero Order diverges from the original narrative in its third Holy Grail War, which ends with Rin Tohsaka’s clan being destroyed.

I. Fate/Zero

II. Fate/Stay Night

Case Files of the Lord El-Melloi II

In the original anime special, “Fate/Zero + Fate/Stay Night” (commonly referred to as simply “Fate Zero”), Caster stated that the final war would be a mock battle meant to terrify humans. It was also revealed in this special that one of Archer’s parents is a Master who vanished on May 31, 1990

Emiya Family’s Today’s Menu

[[(This is an alternate ending to the 5th Holy Grail War where nobody dies and everybody is happy.)]]

III. Unlimited Blade Works is an adaptation of Fate/Stay Night.

IV. The conclusion of the FATE/stay night anime series, which bridges the TV and theatrical versions, is scheduled to air on January 11. November 27 will be “Heaven’s Feel” (movie trilogy) day in Japan.

V. Fate/Grand Order

In the original timeline, the hero is an IT administrator. What if he didn’t go? In this timeline, the 1st Grail War does not occur.)

VI. Fate/Extra Last Encore

The Fate/Extra Universe also has its own universe, timeline, and separate plot. the Third Holy Grail War (also known as Fourth Heaven’s Feel and E Pluribus Unum) takes place between Servants from all nine Frava Teiuns.

VII. Fate/Kaleid PrismaIllya

This spin-off series is a continuation of the main timeline that departs from it. The timeline has been continued in a parallel universe by the events of “Birth”. In fact, from the start of the 1st Holy Grail War through to its end, almost nothing happens.

VIII. Fate/Prototype

[[(This is also an installment in this franchise, and similarly, it is totally isolated from the actual plot, and the events of it take place solely in its own universe.)]]

Where can I watch Fate Anime in Sub or Dub?

Other countries will have their own preferences when it comes to watching anime with subtitles or dubbed. All of the current streaming services provide equal quantities of Fate anime, and it’s just a matter of time before you plunge into the vast ocean of Fate.

Here are the candidates.

Crunchyroll, Hulu, Tubi are all places to watch it.

The end of the world is nigh, and three magi with superhuman abilities will try to prevent it.

As you can tell by the title, this post is specifically about Unlimited Blade Works (season 1), which is available on Netflix in the United States, Hulu, and Funimation.

Fate/Apocrypha– Netflix US

Last Encore is the third season of Fate/Extra on Netflix.

The year is 2099, and in this future world, the Holy Grail War has already begun. People from all over the world gather to participate in a ritual known as “Holy Grail Summoning,” or simply “Holy Grail War.” After many years of conflict, the winner obtains control of Earth at last! Only five Masters remain on opposing sides

All of the aforementioned services, such as Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, Tubi, and Hulu, offer both subtitled and dubbed versions.

How long will it take you to watch Fate?

When all of the series, films, OVAs, ONAS, specials, and the most recent movie are combined together, the total official runtime is 94 hours and 3 minutes.

A list of each film’s duration is included.

576 minutes in the anime/manga version of Fate/stay night.

Presenting the TV series Fate/stay night in its entirety. – 120 minutes

Unlimited Blade Works (Fate/stay night Movie) contains 100 minutes.

Fate/Zero – 364 minutes

Fate/Prototype – 12 minutes

The one-hour series, entitled “Fate/Zero,” features the Einzbern family and sheds light on their dark history. The artist responsible for each of the 10 illustrated covers was chosen by an online poll held during the program’s initial broadcast. (

48 minutes -> Fate/Zero Remix

8-Bit Theater Episodes, the Series Finale will be on 12/22 from 2019 to 2021.

Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya – 240 minutes

20 minutes in the cafe of the F/Z epic begins, which is also called “Fate/Zero Cafe.”

Season 2 of the Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchise is now available.

Undoukai de Dance! – 25 minutes

It’s the sequel to the anime series Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! It’s called 230 minutes in English.

25 minutes – 25% off

6th Day of the March in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture with F/GO and Fate/stay night- Unlimited Blade Works – 336 minutes

From the following you can see that there are a lot of people who enjoy a good book, and after all, it’s nothing more than a form of entertainment.

The affianced boyfriend, Hikaru Usa, is now dating his best friend’s ex-girlfriend. –

Kaleid lineer from the anime/manga franchise “Fate” and its spin-off series, “Fate/kaleid liners Prisma Illya 2wei!” Specials – 30 Minutes

The world’s greatest exemplar of Special Training, Rin Okumura is a new student at the Clock Tower Academy. In order to be accepted by his peers and have a chance of surviving in this new setting, he must fulfill certain requirements set out for him by the faculty.

It’s completely different from the previous Fate series. The protagonist, Rin Tohsaka, is not a magus but an ordinary high school student who suddenly learns that she is descended from a prestigious family of magecraft users known as the “Fate” and has been summoned by the Moon Cell to defend humanity against kaleidostases.

Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya 3rei!! Specials 30 minutes

Arthurian legends, stories about King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, and Nordic myths explain why Excalibur is so important. -%UP

Fate/Apocrypha – 575 minutes

89 minutes on average

Do you need a box set of anime series? We’ve compiled lists for both sides, so it’s easy to see who has the best deal.

Heaven’s Feel, released in March 2018, will be a smooth 120 minutes.

Himuro no Tenchi – 14 minutes

Fate/Grand Order- Moonlight/Lostroom – 32 Minutes

The theatrical release is in Japanese with subtitles in English, Portuguese, Spanish and Thai. Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), English, French, German, Italian and Russian.

Last Encore was originally released in the United States on October 16, 2018.

In a fantasy world where skeletons reign supreme, a young man finds himself trapped in an underground labyrinth with no memory of his past life.

Illustrias Tendou was thrilled to have been selected for Last Encore, which he anticipated would be a fun, exciting show.

It’s time! Manga de Wakaru! Fate/Grand Order – 14 Minutes

Based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, I see no problem with this.

[[Fate/kaleid liner PrismaIllya- PrismaPhantasm – 62 minutes]]

Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia – Initium Iter is the second part of the Fate/Grand Order series, focusing on Zouken Matou, Rin Kaioh and Nasu no Yoichi.

Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia, a grand order based on Fate/Grand Order, is 483 minutes long.

Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia Recaps – 69 minutes

Season 3 of Fate/stay night the Movie, entitled Heaven’s Feel – III. Spring Song – 122 minutes

The second season of the anime series “Fate/Grand Order” centers on Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot 2 Paladin, Agateram. 96 minutes

How can I watch Fate without an internet connection?

It is simple to watch an anime offline. One only needs a subscription to one of the official streaming services in order to watch since the Fate anime series and films are available on all of them.

Due to its existing availability, Amazon Video subscribers can download and view it from anywhere and at any time.

People who don’t have a Crunchyroll membership can watch it offline on their mobile devices and computers only if they pay for a Mega Fan subscription ($9.99 per month) or an Ultimate Fan subscription ($14.99 per month).

People who have a Funimation subscription can also download the movies on iOS and Android devices if they have a Premium Plus membership ($7.99 per month) and use Premium Plus Ultra ($99.99 per year).

The offline download option is only accessible to subscribers of the No Ads Plan, which costs $11.99 per month rather than the monthly subscription of $5.99.

Conclusion

Given the sequence, it’s natural to want to watch it in that order. However, I strongly advise novice divers who are serious about diving down this dark rabbit hole to follow the release order carefully.

Fans who are already familiar with this material and have seen every episode, film, or special may save time by following the chronological sequence.

About Fate Series

Type-Moon’s Fate/stay night is a Japanese adult visual novel published initially for Windows as an adult game.

Shirou Emiya, an honest and hardworking high school student, is compelled to join the Fifth Holy Grail War after being attacked by a seemingly immortal woman.

The players are given mystical abilities in this deathmatch competition, with the winner receiving the opportunity to make their desires come true. He becomes aware of a near-death experience and meets Saber, an artificial personification of the Arthurian legend Arturia Pendragon, who is there to assist the participants.