How Do Online Gambling Sites Attract New Customers?

Mobile phones have revolutionised the world. From work to entertainment, to finding a plumber to playing a game, from banking to leading travel sites, everything can be done on a mobile phone. It is estimated that Americans check their phones an average of 262 times a day: this means that every 5.5 minutes, we check our phones!

With epic data plans and technology that means we have more power in our pockets than the entire Apollo 11 mission, phones are the most common device to own, and we are glued to them. 83% of Americans use their phone as an alarm clock, and most people use their phone before bed, and within 10 minutes of waking up.

What are phones used for?

Initially, phones were designed for just that – phone calls. But their use has shifted significantly, and social media is the top use for phones, followed closely by games and other entertainment apps. Of the average 3 hours and 19 minutes spent on a phone, just 36 minutes is spent calling and texting. Google’s leading phone offers not only a wide range of features but a boost in performance compared to previous models.

Phones for gambling

The gaming and gambling industry has taken full advantage of advances in technology and changing player habits to make the most of this new market, one that wasn’t there just ten years ago. Apps make it easy for players to access their favourite games who keep coming back again and again.

The online gambling market has grown exponentially in the last few years, and the market shows no signs of slowing down: in 2019, it was worth around US$60 billion. By 2023, it is estimated that the industry will grow by 50% to over US$90 billion.

The low barriers to entry in the market mean that it is relatively easy for new operators to enter the market, but this over-saturation means that there is almost too much choice for consumers. Operators have to stand out from the crowd to attract new players and provide additional benefits to keep existing ones.

Marketing and building a brand

Operators will invest heavily in advertising and building a recognisable brand to have an edge over their competitors. Any leading poker site knows the power of a name, they will ensure they target their ads and build a strong online presence. With such a high percentage of time spent on social media, some operators will have whole departments dedicated to curating their image on social media, with adverts, forums, and even running competitions outside their site. 888 Casino for example has blogs written by casino experts providing tips on how to be successful in online casinos.

Welcome bonuses

Most (if not all) online operators will look to attract new players by offering a variety of different welcome bonuses to suit different players. Some will match an initial deposit up to a certain amount, others will even double or triple match this. Some will offer free spins or free games, others will offer a welcome package, with a combination of deposit matching, spins and games. Some will even offer ‘free’ money, meaning players can trial the game without having to risk their money.

VIP Rewards centre

Many sites offer players daily rewards. By getting players to log in every day, the chances of them continuing on to play, even for a short time, are greatly increased. Additionally, many sites offer some sort of rewards programme and promotions for long term players, or high rollers, encouraging and rewarding loyalty. Some will even have a VIP centre with exclusive offers, tables and games. Plenty of research has been done into the science behind offering freebies, including building loyalty and trust and increasing customer engagement in the long term.

Variety of games

The most successful sites are those with a wide variety of games that appeal to different types of players. It not only means that lots of different players will join, but also that if players want to try a different game, they are unlikely to go elsewhere as they already have an account.

Sites will have a range of different variations of poker, blackjack with variations on the riles, and usually themed slot machines based on popular films, music, and TV.

Quality of games

Whilst variety is the spice of life, the quality of the games on offer is also vital to an operator’s success. Leading video games need to be immersive and provide an engaging experience to players that keep them coming back time and time again. It is so easy for a player to uninstall an app and download a new one that an uninspired or poor-quality game will send players straight to their competitors.

User interface

Often users will spend mere seconds looking through the app store before deciding what app to download. This decision will often be made based on very superficial things, like the colours used, and how easy the page looks to use. Often appealing to specific demographics by using themes can be effective, and by using high-quality graphics and sound, sites become more appealing.

Customer Support

Players will want to be able to speak to a real person if things go wrong and will look for high-quality customer support when finding the right site for them. Operators should also want to engage with their players to ensure they are looking after them and providing the best support; after all, happy players will keep coming back time and time again.