My Hero Academia Complete Watch Order: Guide To Watch in 2021

Boku no Hero Academia is a typical current Shonen anime.

My Hero Academia is a good mix of action, humor, and romance that smothers a layer of comedy on top and includes a lot of fighting ideas with a touch of love. It’s the ideal dose for all Shonen fans.

The animation is fantastic and improves with each episode. The music is delightful if you enjoy pop, and even if you don’t, it’s catchy and amusing!

There are five seasons, three movies, two OVAs, one ONA, and two specials in all for My Hero Academia. It has a total of 117 episodes across those five seasons, with an exceptionally low filler rate.

If you enjoy Shonen, My Hero Academia is not to be missed.

Complete Release Order: My Hero Academia

I. TV Series

Season 1- My Hero Academia (2016)

Season 2 of My Hero Academia (2018)

Season 3 of My Hero Academia (2018)

My Hero Academia Season 4 is a TV anime series adaptation of the superhero manga written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi.

My Hero Academia 5 is the season finale of My Hero Academia.

II. Movies

My Hero Academia 2-Heroes-Rising (2019)

World’s Heroes’ Mission (2021)

III. OVAs

Inuyasha 2- (Youkai Watch) My Hero Academia – Save! Rescue Training! (2017)

Training of the Dead (2017) –

IV. ONAs

Create It! Do-or-Die Survival Training (2020)

V. Specials

Hero Note (2017)

Anime -> My Hero Academia Season 3

Our Recommended Watch Order

Season 1 of My Hero Academia

Season 2 of My Hero Academia 2

TRAINING OF THE DEAD

My Hero Academia Season 2- All Might- Rising (Two Heroes Special)

My Hero Academia Season 2- Two Heroes

Season 3 of My Hero Academia is now on Netflix.

[[My Hero Academia- Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training]]

Season 4 of My Hero Academia is notable for featuring the debut of Izuku Midoriya’s quirk, One For All.

My Hero Academia The Movie 2 – Heroes Rises

My Hero Academia 5 is the fifth season.

World Heroes’ Mission

The Chronological Order

My Hero Academia- All Might- Rising (Two Heroes Special)

Season 1 of My Hero Academia

Hero Notebook (Recap Episode) TV Special- Hero Notebook ( Recap )

Season 2 of My Hero Academia is coming soon.

MEVA 2- My Hero Academia – Training of the Dead

Two Heroes from My Hero Academia

Season 3 is the third season of My Hero Academia, based on Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga series.

ONE OK ROCK – Ambitions – NAOK ONAKU3- My Hero Academia- Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training (2 Parts)

Season 3 of My Hero Academia is the third season of this anime.

Season 4 of My Hero Academia is the latest season.

My Hero Academia The Movie 2 – Heroes Rising

Season 5 of My Hero Academia

World Heroes’ Mission

Conclusion

Watch My Hero Academia in the order advised by IMBD.

Because All Might Rising should be seen before the film, My Hero Academia- Two Heroes, and will not make sense if seen first, the chronological order is not suggested.

My Hero Academia 2 is specifically designed to be watched in order, so there are no gaps between episodes. This summary special, My Hero Academia 2-Hero Note, can be skipped without missing anything important.

World Heroes’ Mission, came out on August 6 in Japan and features heroes from all over the world as well as U.A students combating a malevolent organization called Humanize.

With a premiere date still to be announced, the film has already fueled speculation about new heroes and wardrobes. My Hero Academia Season 6 Is In Production, According to Shonen Jump

What’s Going On In My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia- All Might Rising is one of the two special episodes linked to the movie, My Hero Academia- Two Heroes. It is 8 minutes long.

Despite the fact that this episode is set prior to Season 1 of the series, you must watch it after seeing the film.

How Long Will It Take You To Watch This Anime Film?

Considering the most up-to-date Season 5 and the new third film, as well as all prior My Hero Academia episodes, it will take you 51 hours and 8 minutes to finish everything.

All of the TV series, films, OVAs, ONAs, and specials are included.

Here’s a brief rundown of each film, with their runtime in chronological order.

Season 1- My Hero Academia – 312 minutes

Season 2 of My Hero Academia is set to premiere on March 20, 2019.

Season 3 of My Hero Academia is 575 minutes long

Season 4 – 600 minutes in My Hero Academia Season 4

Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training – 1 hour and 46 minutes

Season 5- My Hero Academia 5 575 minutes

World Heroes’ Mission is a 104-minute anime based on a manga of the same title by Kōhei Horikoshi.

Manga After Anime

The fifth season picks up from the previous chapter and goes until the following one, which begins with Pro Hero Story Arc.

Season 5 is largely about the Joint Training Arc, Meta Liberation Arc, and Endeavor Agency Arc.

Where can I find My Hero Academia subtitled or dubbed?

My Hero Academia is now available on four platforms, with both subtitled and dubbed versions.

Hulu offers a subscription service called Hulu With Live TV, which includes access to live streams of national television networks as well as the ability to record content for offline viewing.

English and Spanish subtitles, and English dubbed available on

Crunchyroll – English subtitles.

Amazon Prime English subtitles are available.

Is My Hero Academia available to download and view in the United States?

Yes, all of the streaming services provide a download option.

Hulu subscribers with Hulu (No Ads) plan who want to download the program may do so for free. Subscribers with Hulu (No Ads) plan + Live TV can also save money by opting for their standalone streaming service at $70.99 per month, instead of paying the full cost of Hulu ($11.99).

Subscribers who have a Premium Plus membership or a Premium Plus Ultra membership can watch.

To download, you’ll need a Fan Pass ($6.99 per month) or Ultimate Fan Subscription ($14.99 per month) from Crunchyroll, as well as a Premium membership ($11.99 per month).

There is no additional fee for Amazon Prime subscribers. To download movies, all you need is a subscription to Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Prime Video app.

10. About My Hero Academia

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is a superhero manga based on the experiences of Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where people with superpowers are persecuted by society. It has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014, and its volumes have been released in 24 tankobon volumes as of August 2019.

Izuku Midoriya is a quirkless adolescent who strives to be the greatest Hero of all time. It chronicles how he supported this hero. Midoriya, a boy who was born without a quirk and has been admiring heroes and their journeys since the day he was born, entered this world.

One unpleasant day, he meets All Might, the greatest Hero of all time, and finds out that he is quirkless like him. Midoriya’s devotion and unwavering confidence in his role as a hero impresses All Might. He is chosen as the next ruler of One for All’s power.

For More information and news on anime do follow our website AlphaNewsCall.com.