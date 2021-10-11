Bigg Boss 15: Who is Vidhi Pandya? Her Personal Life Explained!

Salman Khan’s much-anticipated show ‘Bigg Boss’ will be advertised on the small display screen with any other season tonight, October two. Show enthusiasts and viewers cannot wait to observe the tragedy opening in a house in the next weeks.

Fans are thrilled to see what the new candidates have in store, as their guarantees have been overwhelming. Vidhi Pandya is one of the tested candidates who will give a problematic opposition inner the house.

Television heroine Vidhi Pandya has carried out a significant victory in a brief time. Born in Maharashtra, Vidhi Pandya has carried out her training at St Lawrence High School in Mumbai. She is certified by Sophia College, Mumbai.

The star commenced her profession with the famous exhibit ‘Tum Aise Hi Rehna’ in the 12 months of 2014.

In the show, she performed the function of Kiran Maheshwari. In 2016, Vidhi displayed in the serial ‘Balika Vadhu.’ With her personality Imli in ‘Udaan,’ she grew to become a family name.

Opposite Mohit Kumar, she additionally performed a leading position in ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2’. She is an enthusiastic Instagram consumer, and her pictures regularly are overwhelmed through love from enthusiasts.

Personal Life Of Vidhi Pandya

In 2018, Vidhi determined herself in the center of discussions when news of her affair with her ‘Udaan’ filmmaker Pawan Kumar was found online. The filmmaker had misplaced his work due to the news.

According to a statement, “Pawan used to be being extraordinarily unfair to Vidhi. While watching the reports, he spent greater interest to her across the leads of the show. It of the route didn’t let down properly with different characters, and it used to be additionally hindering the first-class of the product.”

While speaking regarding her relationship status, Vidhi advised ETimes TV earlier, “I do not have every person proper now. I am single however won’t tell I am no longer equipped to mingle.

If I get a correct man, then why not? My goal is to married. I consider the notion of wedding. It is so lovely. I would like to have someone in my life.”

Vidhi Pandya In Big Boss 15

It’s that point of the 12 months once more as Bigg Boss 15, entertained by Salman Khan, will be coming back to our screens. TV actress Vidhi Pandya has been verified as a candidate.

There’s a great deal of exhilaration to notice what the new candidates have in store—as there guarantee to be exciting twists this season.

This season, Bigg Boss 15 has a different theme, and candidates would have to live to tell the tale of a forest first, earlier than they can access the predominant Bigg Boss house.

Colors’ posts would be divided into three ‘classes,’ every headed with Ex-Bigg Boss victors Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari. The show will display from Monday-Friday on Colors.

