The monthly $2000 stimulus payment petition has signatures from every state, and most people who signed this petition never had an opportunity to vote on it!!

This update is designed to update how many petitions are active with the most up-to-date information about who signed, how long they have signed, where they are from, and how many signatures they have collected. The sources for this update are Change.org, Twofold Inc., the White House, and the ACLU.

Stephanie Bonin began a petition to send out monthly $2,000 stimulus checks to those affected by the H1N1 virus. She ended up collecting more than 2.9 million signatures from more than 1,000,000 people from all 50 states and 42 countries.

Claims of a “hidden epidemic” of gun violence in America have been debunked time and time again over the last decade. Still, Americans’ beliefs on firearms have changed since President Donald Trump took office.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Monday he intends to take legal action against the Trump administration for its plan to include a citizenship question on the U.S. census, which would give a population advantage to Republicans.

A Russian company accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election pleaded not guilty Friday to the U.S. charges that it conducted a hidden but extensive social media campaign aimed in part at helping Republican Donald Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Stephanie Bonin began a petition in July 2019 to send out $2,000 monthly stimulus checks to people who lost their jobs because of the H1N1 virus. She ended up collecting more than 2.9 million signatures from more than 1,000,000 people from all 50 states and 42 countries.

An Arizona organization has determined that the way we use technology has changed our brains and inability to focus and could be linked to the opioid crisis.

Petition Federal Income

The petition to create a federal basic income in California says that people struggling to get by should be eligible for food stamps. Collecting signatures eligible to vote in California, the federal benefits would then be taxed to fund the program.

According to its page on Change.org, the basic income is intended to replace existing social security, welfare, and other public assistance programs in which individuals can receive benefits for living expenses, according to its page on Change.org.

The petition calls for a monthly payment of $500 and an additional $500 for each child in a family.

As it continues to grow, the petition is gaining bipartisan support. It has also gained international attention and signatures from people in countries such as Russia and Singapore.

Boldly was started by Stephanie Bonin, a 30-year-old Democrat elected to the West Hollywood City Council in 2017.

This update is created to update the most recent information about the petition, including who signed it, how long they have signed, where they’re from, and how many signatures they have collected. The sources for this update are Change.org, Twofold Inc., the White House, and the ACLU.

More than 200,000 people signed the petition to create a federal basic income in California, and it has received enough support to move forward.

An international coalition of more than 230 social justice, women’s rights, and health organizations launched a new campaign on Thursday demanding the United States expand access to abortion and repeal the Hyde Amendment, which restricts funding for abortion procedures for low-income women.

On Tuesday, the ACLU and its allies launched a campaign that encouraged people to sign a petition asking Congress to repeal the Hyde Amendment. The amendment prohibits federal funds from being used for abortion services unless the woman obtaining them is low-income.

Stay tuned with us for more news and info!