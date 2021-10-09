Yona of The Dawn Season 2: Renewed Or Cancelled?

Yona of the Dawn is beginning a manga sequence by Mizuho Kusanagi’s producer. The manga premiered in 2009 and is nevertheless going powerful.

Hana to Yume is the journal place this manga was published. This manga was once tailored into fiction in 2014. So, just one season of anime has been launched, and there are serious query marks over the subsequent season.

On 07 October 2014, the initial installment of the series was launched, and the closing one got here out on 24 March 2015.

As the manga has been moving on for more than ten years now, it is apparent that content material is handy for the new season. Studio Pierrot made the first season of the anime.

The Director of the anime is Kazuhiro Yoneda, and the anime is written by way of Shinichi Inotsume. Funimation has licensed the animation. Season 1 of the anime has 24 episodes.

The networks that the anime had been launched previously are AT-X, Tokyo MX, Aichi, RKK.

Now, let us speak about the critical topic, that of whether or not or no longer the new season of anime is going to be made or now not, and if so, then when is it coming out?

Yona of The Dawn Season 2 Release Date

As of yet, there is no information of a viable 2nd season of Yona of the Dawn.

Fans have considered that there may no longer be a 2nd season due to the lousy merchandise income for the series, and the Yona of the Dawn social media websites are no longer promoting the show.

Currently, 36 volumes of the ongoing manga sequence have been published, which means there’s ample content material for a 2d season in which viewers ought to see extra of the traditional Dragon Warriors’ myth, dip a bit deeper into the connection among Hak and Yona, and attain a gratifying conclusion related to Yona’s recycling of the throne from Su-Won.

Nonetheless, as almost years have surpassed because the first season aired, and with no new updates about the anime series, the opportunity of a 2nd season appears surprisingly unlikely.

However, this doesn’t cease followers of the collection from hoping for a continuation.

Yona of The Dawn Season 2 Cast

Yona

Son Hak

Yun

Su-Won

Kija

Sinha

Jaeha

Zeno

Yona of The Dawn Season 2 Trailer

There is no trailer for Yon Of The Dawn season 2 yet. We will update this post when we get a trailer.

Yona of The Dawn Season 2 Plot

The exhibit is set in a fictional land that seems to have a combination of Japanese, Chinese, and Korean cultures.

In this setting, the exhibit follows the adventures of Yona, the sole princess to the Kingdom of Kouka, and is a story of revenge and redemption.

When the exhibit starts offevolved off, Yona is proven to be residing a happy and healthy lifestyle in the Hiryuu Castle as a monarch, protected from the backyard world via her dad, the King of Kouka, and her childhood buddy and bodyguard, Hak.

Hence, Yona’s existence receives grew to become on its head for the duration of her sixteenth birthday party, when her youth pal and lover matter, Su-Won, appears to pay recognition to her.

Become at Su-Won’s approach, Yona goes to her father’s offices to inform him that she likes Su-Won. Hence, when she enters the room, she is terrified to notice Su-Won killing her dad for the throne.

As Su-Won takes electricity in Kouka, Hak happens and protects Yona from positive death, and they get away from the citadel and start to Hak’s birthplace, the Village of Wind.

At the Village of Wind, Yona joins Hak’s granddad, Son Mundok, who tells them to seek a minister called Ik-Su.

When they discover the minister, he describes the story of the first emperor of Kouka, Hiryuu, and the Four Dragon Warriors. The latter had as soon as identified the Kingdom of Kouka.

Inspired with the aid of the tale, Yona and Hak, followed with the aid of Ik-Su’s assistant Yun, start on an epic journey to locate the descendants of the Four Dragon Warriors so that they can live to tell the tale Su-Won’s brutal reign and retailer the country from destruction.

Final Words

That’s all about Yona Of The Dawn season 2 that you must know. If you have any queries, please let us know in the comments below. Please stay connected with us for more updates!