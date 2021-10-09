Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day Closings For 2021 in States

The legal holiday in Massachusetts is Columbus Day, which is sometimes known as Indigenous People’s Day. That implies offices and certain government services are closed, while other businesses have unique hours.
Government
- Local government offices: will remain Closed
- State government offices: will remain Closed
- Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles: will remain Closed
- Federal offices, including U.S. district courts in Springfield, Worcester and Boston: Closed
- All state parks: Open
- all National Historic Site: Closed and operating under limited hours
- Post office: Closed
Finance
- Stock market: Open
- Banks: Most banks are closed for Columbus Day. But check with your branch to make sure.
Monday will be a normal day, with most merchants open. Monday is a federal holiday, so many shops will be closed. Some businesses are providing discounts for the holidays to attract more customers. Most grocery stores, gas stations, Targets, Walmarts, malls, restaurants, drugstores, and other places of business will be open on Monday.
