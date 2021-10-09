Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day Closings For 2021 in States

The legal holiday in Massachusetts is Columbus Day, which is sometimes known as Indigenous People’s Day. That implies offices and certain government services are closed, while other businesses have unique hours.

Government

Local government offices: will remain Closed

State government offices: will remain Closed

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles: will remain Closed

Federal offices, including U.S. district courts in Springfield, Worcester and Boston: Closed

All state parks: Open

all National Historic Site: Closed and operating under limited hours

Post office: Closed

Finance

Stock market: Open

Banks: Most banks are closed for Columbus Day. But check with your branch to make sure.

Monday will be a normal day, with most merchants open. Monday is a federal holiday, so many shops will be closed. Some businesses are providing discounts for the holidays to attract more customers. Most grocery stores, gas stations, Targets, Walmarts, malls, restaurants, drugstores, and other places of business will be open on Monday.

For More News and Trends do follow our website Alpha News Call.