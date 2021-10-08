FabGuys.com: Everything You Need To Know About Gay Dating App

The fabguy app developed by the company FabGuyz was launched on June 15, 2012. Its name is a play of words from “fabulous” and being “guyz”. It allows you to meet guys all around the world. The mobile application for iPhones or any other smart phones has been downloaded more than 100 000 times through iOS App Store and Google Play .

The founders were inspired by a need they noticed at gay social gatherings: people wanted to have fun, but were often disappointed with bad-looking guys who seemed unsuitable for them. They decided it would be a good idea not only to create an app that allows people to see if there are many hot men nearby, but also one that provides tools to help them connect.

Fab Guys, or FabGuys as it’s sometimes known, is a dating site that claims to be “fun, free and fabulous” for gay men. It also caters to bisexual men and transgender individuals, despite the fact that the profile choices are more limited for these groups.

Fabulous Entertainment owns the domain, and it’s part of a group with a second site called , which was created by a couple and caters to the community.

Should I join FabGuys.com?

This is a great application for those looking for love. It’s free to join and use, and it allows you to search for people nearby and talk with them online.

If you’re searching to meet people on your travels (the list of countries is somewhat restricted), or in your area, why not give it a try? Although the user interface is a bit old-fashioned, it’s still functional enough to schedule a meetup using the free version.

How do I join FabGuys?

In about five minutes, you may join up at FabGuys.com and start browsing local individuals. Simply supply some personal information, which is intended to be kept private by the site, and you’ll be able to see nearby people right away.

Do I have to pay on fabguys.com?

The site is entirely free to use, and registration is not required.

But is FabGuys.com really free to use?

The majority of Fab Guys’ features are free to join and utilize. There is a choice to become a “Site Supporter,” which gives you access to additional features as well as the ability to see which users have viewed your profile.

Can I use Fab Guys at work?

Don’t do it! If you have a job where you can’t access 18+ material during office hours, wait until later to watch it.

“Only adults 18 and older are allowed on FabGuys.com,” the homepage states.

So how do I sign up or login on fabguys?

1) On the homepage, click ‘sign up’ and fill out an application to become a member.

2) To be able to use it, simply input your username, email address, and password. Then choose whether you’re a guy, a male couple, transgender, or a cross-dresser.

Create an account using this template: Fill in your date of birth, pick whether you’re over 18 and if you want your computer to remember your login details, then click ‘I am over 18, please create my account.’

3) You will be prompted to choose who you want to meet, whether a man, a male couple, or a transgender individual or cross-dresser. Select an age range, whether you’d want to meet smokers and if you can travel or accommodate, and if you’ll happily accept both. After that, pick your country and click save and continue.

4) For your personal details, you will be asked for the first half of your postcode (for the UK), this will be kept private and only used for searching for nearby matches. You are also asked to enter a town, your first name, initial or nickname, date of birth, your sexuality, height and body type, whether you have tattoos and piercings and whether you drink.

5) Next, choose a profile title and a brief bio, then pick from a large selection of interests.

6) Now, from this process you can easily create account.

User Experience on FabGuys:

I’ve been a user of this app for a while now, and I think it’s time I let all my readers in on what goes down. A lot of people have been asking me questions about the guys on here, and if they’re attractive or not, so I figured why not publish an article about it! And who says you can’t learn from your mistakes? Well, actually… You probably can’t. But still! You’ll get lots of practice with this one. And the next one too if it doesn’t work out.

Let’s go ahead and begin by getting to know the basics:

Everyone is going to be different in terms of attractiveness, but it’s important to keep an open mind! Even if you think no one will find you attractive at first, trust me when I say this: you’ll find your match. And if not? Well then someone else will come along. Why does that work? Because the people on here are actively looking for love too, and they’re putting themselves out there just like you!

Here are some helpful tips to get started:

– Upload high resolution pictures (preferably ones of yourself). If a quality is too low it makes people not want to talk to you as much because they won’t be able to see more than your face.

– Keep some casual conversation starters handy in case things don’t up immediately. If that happens, you’ll still be able to start a conversation. Here are some examples:

Do you like to watch sports?

Are you more of book person or movie person/ What’s your favorite book/movie?

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

What kind of music do you listen to?

– Don’t always take it too seriously if someone rejects you. Think about the reason they might have said no, and try not to take it personally! For example, if they’re not into brunettes don’t take it as an insult. It might just be that their type isn’t brunettes. Also, make sure there aren’t other factors before making assumptions (like if their account is private).

Which brings me to my next point:

Make sure to keep your account public! If you make it private people won’t be able to find you, and that defeats the purpose of a dating app in my opinion.

Also, when in doubt, read through FabGuy’s FAQ section because they have a ton of good info in there! I know it can seem weird or impersonal to search through all their questions already written out for you, but believe me when I say this: It will save you from making big mistakes. And by big mistakes I mean ones where guys don’t want to talk to you anymore.

Anyways, onto the next topic… How do people choose who gets liked? Well first off there are two main types of cards that go into liking someone. First, you have your cards that are based on attractiveness. And yes, the better looking you are the higher chance you’ll be liked first! Second, there are also cards that are random which are just chosen by another person’s algorithm.

Now before I fill you in on what FabGuy’s algorithms look like, let me tell you a little bit about the thinking behind them… Everything is completely automated so people can choose who to like without any prejudice whatsoever (in case it wasn’t already obvious). Everything is done with mathematical precision and follows strict parameters for matching potentials together. It might sound like magic but trust me when I say this: it isn’t! And no matter how much someone will deny it—it IS possible to be matched with people you have nothing in common with! And while that can be a good thing if you’re just looking to “get it in,” there actually is a way to find out what your best matches are going to be. And that brings me to the next topic:

What’s the best way to get a guy’s attention? Well, due to FabGuy’s internal specs, they made it so being witty contributes more points than being cute does [1]. Now don’t get me wrong here—being cute still helps your chances of getting liked by other guys but it won’t help as much as something like wit will. If you know anything about psychology then you’ll understand why choosing someone who has similar interests and values (and high intelligence) is good for you. This means being witty can definitely work in your favor!

So, are there any other factors that are considered when liking someone? Yes, there are two more major things people consider when choosing who to like. One of them is the distance (which helps if you’re looking for someone close by). The second one is the time it takes before they receive alike back (in which case whoever gets one back first wins!)

Now, this brings me to my next point… Getting liked does not mean you’ve been chosen as “the winner” nor does it mean you’re guaranteed anything! That sounds harsh but I’ll explain why. Everything on FabGuy’s end is automated; however, that doesn’t always represent the reality of the situation. If you end up getting liked by someone who says they don’t want to date anyone out of their league, it doesn’t mean you are necessarily in their league. They might just reject you to make themselves feel better about not being able to get any dates! All I’m trying to say here is that nothing is guaranteed when doing these types of apps so always be careful and use your common sense.

Also, while I’m on this topic, let me give some advice: Don’t take it personally if someone rejects you! It’s just a game at the end of the day—you’re reading too much into it if you think there’s something wrong with yourself because someone refuses your advances. That isn’t how life works and eventually, you’ll meet someone who will like you for who you are!

…Anything else I should know about? Well, there ARE two more main things that influence the guy’s decisions: the first is the distance (which we talked about before already). The second one is their own preferences. And if you don’t fit what they’re looking for, they won’t even bother liking your cards no matter how good of a profile picture you have! This also means that if they do like your cards then it doesn’t necessarily mean all of them will be interested in pursuing something romantic with you; but instead, some might just want to be friends.

This brings me to my next point:

What does it mean when someone likes all your cards? Basically, they’re not really “liking” all of them; instead, they just want to be friends with you. And it’s up for you if you wanna still think about them as potentials or not—just make sure your actions are genuine and follow your heart!

You said before that FabGuy gives preference to witty people… So what happens when someone has the same wit level as I do (or even higher)? Well, if two people like each other and their wit levels are equal (or both above a certain threshold), then it will come down to the distance factor since that one is considered more important than having high wit levels. For example: let’s say there’s someone close by who has the same wit level as you and someone far away with a higher wit level. Even though they might be better than you in terms of wit, the fact that they’re so far away is what will put them lower in your list of potentials.

That’s all for now! We’ve talked about everything there is when it comes to how FabGuy works so feel free to check them out and see if it’s something for you 😉 Just remember: always keep it safe and have fun 🙂

