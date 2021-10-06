Food Wars Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And All Latest News

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma is anime compliance of the manga produced by Yūto Tsukuda. The anime show, which used to be first introduced in 2014, aired on several famous structures such as Netflix and Hulu T.V.

Additionally, Food Wars has been allowed through Crunchyroll from season three. The anime was once produced by the well-known Japanese animation studio J.C. Staff, which publishes much profitable anime every year.

The profitable studio has additionally organized the last season of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, which are loved sequences in the latest years.

The anime arrangement of “Food Wars!” produced by Yoshitomo Yonetani started broadcasting on April 4, 2015, and a whole of eighty-five episodes have been aired so far.

After the give up of Food Wars: Season 5, regarded as The Fifth Plate, followers doubt the sixth season. Hence will there be a 6th plate of Food Wars?

Food Wars Season 6 Release Date

As plenty as we love to see some other season for Food Wars, it looks not likely for the anime collection to return for season 6 anymore.

Soon after season four finished, the revival announcement for Food Wars season 5 appeared. Hence, season 5 will additionally be the last season for the series.

Season 5 ended on September 25, 2020, emotionalizing the members.

Albeit, followers, mustn’t lose faith because there are different methods for the anime to return in the structure of OVA’s, a prequel show, or a film.

We previously had 5 OVA episodes, two episodes in 2016, two in 2017, and an ultimate episode in 2018. As of this reporting, there are no confirmations regarding future OVA’s or movie plans for the hit collection yet; however, who understands?

Another great series has come to an end! After a good 5 years, Food Wars has ended with a heartwarming ending. I watched this anime when it aired, so it is very close to my heart. Well, everything comes to an end. #shokugeki_anime pic.twitter.com/YAg7VllbBm — Calyda (@calyda_) September 25, 2020

Food Wars Season 6 Cast

Yuki Yoshino

Soma Yukihira

Shun Ibusaki

Megumi Tadokoro

Fumio Daimido

Erina Nakiri

Satoshi Isshiki

Food Wars Season 6 Trailer

No trailer has been released for Food Wars season 6 yet. We will update this post when we get a trailer.

Why Food Wars Season 6 Canceled?

One of the most critical questions that followers had been asking was why the studio canceled the anime. Given its recognition and the earnings they have been earning, J.C. Staff could’ve endured the sequence for a few extra seasons.

Yet, notwithstanding heavy opposition, they aired the sequence finale in September 2020. The sole motive why the studio ended the exhibit was once due to a lack of supply material.

Season 5 fed on the final curve of the Food Wars manga and covered up the plot. Therefore, the producers had to name off the series. The remaining season was once aired between April and September 2020.

On the other hand, the reality that the authentic manga collection is discontinued should also cause the anime’s cancelation. Anime variations frequently act as mediums of commercials for their supply material.

So, they live solely to tell the tale as long as their source material is in the run. Once their particular L.N. collection or manga concludes, studios deliver the project.

In lack of any supply stuff in the run, the adaptation wouldn’t earn as a good deal as the producers require. Therefore, given that creator Yūto Tsukudathe wrapped up the Shokugeki no Soma manga series, Food Wars Season 6 wouldn’t have any new content material to promote.

Food Wars Season 6 Plot

The last episode of the anime was once definitely now not the special episode of the series. However, it nonetheless printed some lovely things.

The remaining episode published that Asahi is the son of Azami, which capacity he is the older brother of Erina. This revelation introduced incest aspects as he was once in love with his half-sister and desired to marry her at a specific time.

Azami abandoned Asahi earlier than marrying Mana, and he didn’t deserve the apology he obtained in the ultimate episode of Food Wars.

Unlike Asami, Asahi had troubles for now not having a family, and it would be an awful lot higher if he targeted discovering his household instead of marrying Erina.

One different aspect that looks exclusive from Soma was being a little out of personality in the finale. Before the match, he was once assured that he would win.

The predominant characteristic of Soma is his potential to take losses and study something precious from it to use in the subsequent Shokugeki.

But he was once distraught after dropping the last to Erina, which is no longer like him, especially when his dish’s reason is to pressure Erina to dedicate all her abilities to this competition.

Some followers are even announcing that Mana solely awarded Erina with the prize because she is her daughter. Additionally, no one in Noir bought punished because of Asahi, who used to be extraordinarily unhappy after understanding the truth.

But they are all working for the Nakiri household now. In the end, Erina confesses that she feels for Soma and is in love with him.

It is nowhere close to in contrast to its prior seasons. However, it is what it is.

Final Words

It is all about Food Wars season 6 that you should know. I hope you like this post. Please stay connected with us for more news!