WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram Is Still Down After 4 Hours – What To Do?

Whatsapp is down for about 4 hours. Whatsapp is an instant messaging application with over 1 billion active users. Whatsapp has a different way of sending messages, Whatsapp uses data or Wifi to send Whatsapp messages instead of the regular SMS service that most telecom companies offer.

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook services are down for the majority of users. Several people have taken to Twitter in order to report an outage on these platforms at the time writing this article with all three showing error that refreshes their screen stating “error.” While WhatsApp isn’t sending nor receiving messages as well as having trouble accessing feeds on accounts, Instagram will not let you browse through any photos or videos unless they were recently uploaded by another user .

Similarly, facebook’s loading speed takes forever which can make using it very difficult especially if one has spent hours updating content only find themselves unable to navigate around when suddenly needing something else without interrupting a browsing session.

WhatsApp’s technical department acknowledged the problem and announced Whatsapp will be back soon. It was not done by hackers.

WhatsApp Officials Said:

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Facebook Officials Said:

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Instagram Officials Said:

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

People Giving Reactions on Twitter:

Me enjoying all the memes on twitter after instagram and Facebook is down#facebookdown #WhatsApp#serverdown pic.twitter.com/x4CgSdVe77 — Kamrul Rahat (@imKrahat) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg after WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook went down: #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/ZljWpepHsL — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) October 4, 2021

What You Can Do Now is to Wait For the Official Confirmation from the company till they resolve these issues. Do comment with your thoughts.

