WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram Is Still Down After 4 Hours – What To Do?

By
Alpha News Call Team
-
0
WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram Is Still Down

Whatsapp is down for about 4 hours. Whatsapp is an instant messaging application with over 1 billion active users. Whatsapp has a different way of sending messages, Whatsapp uses data or Wifi to send Whatsapp messages instead of the regular SMS service that most telecom companies offer.

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook services are down for the majority of users. Several people have taken to Twitter in order to report an outage on these platforms at the time writing this article with all three showing error that refreshes their screen stating “error.” While WhatsApp isn’t sending nor receiving messages as well as having trouble accessing feeds on accounts, Instagram will not let you browse through any photos or videos unless they were recently uploaded by another user .

Similarly, facebook’s loading speed takes forever which can make using it very difficult especially if one has spent hours updating content only find themselves unable to navigate around when suddenly needing something else without interrupting a browsing session.

WhatsApp’s technical department acknowledged the problem and announced Whatsapp will be back soon. It was not done by hackers.

WhatsApp Officials Said:

Facebook Officials Said:

Instagram Officials Said:

People Giving Reactions on Twitter:

What You Can Do Now is to Wait For the Official Confirmation from the company till they resolve these issues. Do comment with your thoughts.

For More Trending News Follow our Website Alpha News Call.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here