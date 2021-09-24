Is Dark Desire Season 2 is Coming in 2021? UPDATE!

‘Dark Desire’ is a Mexican thriller comedy collection that was released on Netflix the ultimate year. The exhibit reflects management professionals’ lives and tricky links in a gripping story of love, romance, death, and betrayal.

It is a strange and volatile season by the Mexican thriller comedy that starts with a new teacher called Alma Solares, who steps aside from a gaping view in handcuffs.

She didn’t quit up in policemen’s imprisonment. The spectators are taken aback to recognize how she finished up there and when she initially met Dario Guerra.

Season 1 finished with a meaningful disclosure about the death of one of the central casts. Will the series return for more? Here are all details about Dark Desire season 2.

Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date

After a month of the series premiere, Netflix formally agreed to the resume of the show for season two. For all and sundry that previously noticed the series, it got here as no shock as followers globally have surmised Season two to come out ultimately.

As per reputable references, the information about the revival of this Spanish thriller got here on August 19, 2020. The sixth most-viewed series on Netflix and its tremendous demand quickly received an inexperienced sign. They did now not face any conflicts arising out with the 2nd season.

As some distance as the launch date is involved, no unique date has been introduced yet. Hence, followers can count on watching the Next Season every time in 2021 and 2022.

Dark Desire Season 2 Cast

Claudia Pineda will play the role of Garcia

Maite Perroni being Alma Solares

Paulina Matos being Edith Ballesteros

Alejandro Speitzer being Dario Guerra

Regina Pavon being Zoe Solares

Jorde Poza will act as Leonardo Solares

Samantha Orozco being Rosalba

Erik Hayser will act as Esteban Solares

Maria Fernanda Yepes will play the role of Brenda Castillo

Magali Boysselle will act as Therapist

Dark Desire Season 2 Plot

‘Dark Desire’ precedes Alma, a teacher who teaches in a regulation school and is mated to Leonardo — any individual who hides various puzzles.

They are mother and father to Zoe. Alma, sad due to the lack of spark in her wedding, visits her exceptional buddy for the weekend to assist the following with her pain following an unpleasant divorce.

What assumes to be a quick getaway convert into an exciting night of ardor when Alma attends the 23-year-old Dario Guerra. She returns domestic with the willpower to overlook the occurrence.

But when Dario arrives in her class, it units off a collection of lethal occasions — ending in a crime. Detective Esteban is hell-bent on finding the criminal and has doubts regarding Dario’s aims.

Season 1 concludes on an unstable note. However, fixing the who-dun-it thriller opens up a chain of related storylines — something we anticipate exploring in the upcoming edition.

The most significant query in the 2nd season of the series is that who killed Brenda or did she genuinely commit suicide.

The questions that followers have in their minds revolve around Dario surviving the manufacturing unit fireplace and saying his love overtly and freely. These solutions will probably be in the 2nd season, which will hit the monitors subsequent year.

Dark Desire Season 2 Trailer

There is no trailer discloses for Dark Desire season 2. For now, you can watch the season 1 trailer. We will update this post when we get a trailer.

