Masamune Kun No Revenge Season 2: Release Date, Cast, & Plot

Masamune Kun no Revenge is a passionate drama series that was once launched in 2017. The anime is primarily based on the manga by using the equal identity written using Hazuki Takeoka. The anime used to be animated beneath Silver Link and licensed via Crunchyroll.

Hence, the anime at the beginning broadcasted on quite several Japanese networks earlier than transferring online. The anime has solely one season having 12 episodes. It was once persisted with an OVA which used to be launched a yr after the launch of the first season.

The manga of the anime sequence has eleven volumes. It ran for 6 years, beginning in 2012 and concluding in 2018. The anime sequence covers the first 29 chapters of the manga. The OVA, launched to promote the manga begins at chapter forty-eight and continues until chapter 50.

The anime has a precise quantity of comedy and romance. At many points, the anime additionally turns into a whole harem. The sequence is no longer all horrific and depicts an authentic teenage romance vibe.

However, it additionally has one of the most dissatisfying endings. While most of the anime was once going pretty well, the ending left followers frustrated.

The ending used to be no longer precisely awful; however, it cuts off at a cliffhanger, giving an itching sensation at the lower back of the climax. It was probable to depart some hype for a new season, which was nevertheless not launched after these years.

Masamune Kun No Revenge Season 2 Release Date

No legit announcement has been made for the launch of Masamune Kun No Revenge Season two, but it has been established for season two by some sources on the internet. We are predicting to get season two due to the fact season 1 ended with a cliffhanger.

And on account that season 1 solely tailored six manga volumes, and extra manga volumes are to be adapted, the possibilities for season two enlarge there.

On the other hand, we may count on prolonging as most animated sequences take a large hole for their sequel. Or it may additionally be due to Covid- 19 pandemic it is getting delayed.

Our best assumption is that Masamune-Kun no Revenge season two launch date may want to fall someday in 2022.

Masamune Kun No Revenge Season 2 Cast

Kanetsugu Gasō

Masamune Makabe

Tae Futaba

Yoshino Koiwai

Aki Adagaki

Neko Fujinomiya

Kojūrō Shuri

Masamune Kun No Revenge Season 2 Trailer

There is no trailer for season 2 yet. We will inform you when we get a trailer.

Masamune Kun No Revenge Season 2 Plot

As the identity of the exhibit indicates, it’s a revenge tale, albeit a hilarious one for teenagers.

The exhibit revolves around a boy referred to as Masamune Makabe, who fell in love with a prosperous and lovely woman known as Aki Adagaki when he used to be a child.

However, Masamune used to be no longer the most desirable again then and was once rejected by Aki, who also nicknamed him “Piggy” for his chubby appearance.

Devastated with the aid of the rejection, Masamune labored tough to enhance his physique and looks and managed to change himself into a good-looking teenager radically.

With his fantastic looks, Masamune is pretty the charmer in excessive school. However, matters take a flip in his existence when he transfers to Aki’s excessive school.

When Masamune modifications schools, he finds that his childhood crush, Aki, is his classmate. Then and there, Masamune makes up his thinking to specific revenge on Aki, and he plans to make her fall madly in love with him and then spoil her heart. However, this turns out to be plenty extra challenging than he anticipates.

Known as the “Brutal Princess,” Aki is now not a handy catch, and Masamune’s preliminary attempts to get her to fall in love with him fail miserably.

These preliminary disasters on the spot Masamune will double his efforts as he will become even extra to real revenge. After countless efforts, Masamune befriends Aki’s classmate and servant, Yoshino Koiwai, and uses her to shut to Aki.

Hence, when Masamune benefits from helping Aki and being nearby to her, he starts offevolved to query the virtue of his insidious program. He begins to surprise whether or not revenge on Aki is genuinely well worth it.

Conclusion

That’s all about Masamune Kun No Revenge season 2. I hope you like this post. Please stay connected with us for more news!