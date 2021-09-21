The Queen of Flow Season 2: Netflix Series Release Date CONFIRMED!

“The Queen of Flow” aired on Caracol Televisión in June 2018 and continued for eighty-two episodes in October of the same year. The series used to be a hit in its home and executed global progress when it grew to be the initial Columbian manufacturing to win a worldwide Emmy for Best Soap Opera.

It discovered a big target audience when rebroadcast in nearly eighty exceptional international locations throughout its initial run. It concluded even greater followers after Netflix started streaming the series on their platform.

After such an outstanding first season, Caracol Televisión introduced a follow-up nearly right now on Instagram. Hence, the COVID-19 epidemic paused its shooting.

Hence, the entirety is again on track, and followers can get geared up for some other prolonged season of the reggaetón-motivated tragedy. Here is the whole thing we comprehend regarding the upcoming launch date of The Queen of Flow season 2.

The Queen of Flow season 2 Release Date

The creators of the series in October 2018 have tested the resume of La Reina Del Flow, and on Monday, April twenty-sixth, 2021, the 2nd season was launched on Caracol Televisión.

Hence, it is presently strolling in in Colombia and now not on Netflix. But, it has accelerated the opportunity of La Reina Del Flow Season two launch on Netflix very quickly. Hence, Netflix has to make a legit announcement for the identical, yet they haven’t got it.

The Queen of Flow season 2 Cast

Mariana Gomez being Irma “El Huracán”

Carolina Ramírez being Yeimy Montoya

Diana Wiswell will act as Catalina Bedoya

Andrés Sandoval being Juan Camilo Mesa “Juancho”

Mariana Garzón will play the role of Vanessa Cruz Granados

Adriana Arango will play the role of Ligia de Cruz

Carlos Torres will act as Carlos Cruz “Charly Flow”

Pedro Ochoa being Búho

Lucho Velasco being Dúver Cruz “Manín”

Marcelo Dos Santos will act as Mike Rivera

Juan Palau being Drama Key

Pedro Roda being José Serna

Luna Baxter will act as Silvia Duarte

Juan Manuel Restrepo will act as Erik “Mateo” Cruz Montoya ‘Pez Koi’

Erik Rodríguez being Titano

The Queen of Flow season 2 Trailer

As of now, there is no trailer for The Queen Of Flow season 2. We will update this post when we get further news!

The Queen of Flow season 2 Plot

The Queen of Flow focuses on Yeimy Montoya, a 16-year-old humble, proficient lady who loves city music. She assumes of turning into the best singer in the creative medium that the world will ever witness.

Little did she be aware that her dream was once short-lived. Her desires get trimmed when she is betrayed by the man or woman she relied on the most. She is crazily in love with Charly, who aims out to be a massive fraud.

He no longer solely takes her songs; however, he gives her to the United States with drugs. She receives confined to a New York jail and loses her household that is killed on the drug mafia rules.

After 17 years, Yeimy begins again with a vengeance rooted deep in her brain. Her sole reason now is to destroy all those who destroyed her life, alongside her relatives.

She receives a new identification as Tamy Andrade, a wealthy reggaeton creator, and stops Charly Flow’s career. She kills all her opponents one by one, turning into one amongst them.

