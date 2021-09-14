Who is Paul Wesley Dating? Everything You Need to Know!

Life imitated artwork for Nina Dobrev in that they did stop up courting in actual existence, simply like their casts in the series. While Paul and Nina by no means dated, he did get collectively with any other one of his co-stars.

Nina currently published that she hated Paul Wesley in the first five months they shot The Vampire Diaries. But that does not imply he wasn’t getting love from Phoebe Tonkin, his co-star beau.

Throughout his relationship history, Paul was once worried about numerous long-term relations. Though one of them ceased in divorce, Paul seems to be in a thriving relationship now. Here’s the whole you want to know about Paul Wesley’s love life.

Who is Paul Wesley Dating?

Just like his co-star, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley is married. In February 2019, E! News stated Paul secretly wed his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

The two are very personal about their relationship. However, they were noticed for the first time collectively in June 2018, preserving fingers after a dinner date.

Ines de Ramon is the spouse of Paul Wesley. He acted as a good-looking vampire in the well-known sequence Vampire Diaries. They received married in secret that led to a lot of public interest.

Do you favor being aware of her? Then we have gathered all the essential points about her here. She is a stunning lady who is the soul mate of Wesley. They are madly in love with every different, and every photograph of them is adorable.

Ramon is not the first spouse of Wesley due to the fact he used to be earlier married to actor Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013. DeVitto was once his 2d wife. His first spouse was once Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin; however, he separated from her in 2017.

In 2018, he met Ramon and fell in love with her. Many noticed them collectively in a range of places. Their wedding ceremony passed off very privately in 2019.

Even her Instagram profile was once personal; however, now she made it public because many humans follow her.

Paul Wesley Wife’s Background

According to the sources, the start date of Ramon is 1992, and her use of a is the US. Ines de Ramon’s age now is twenty-eight years old. She is a very non-public lady; most of the essential points about her existence are anonymous.

Just when she wedded Wesley did she come into the limelight. But we understand that she studied at a faculty and college in the US. She obtained a bachelor’s diploma from the University of Geneva. Then she grew to be a health enthusiast.

