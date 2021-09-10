What is ‘Operation Lockstep’? Is it a Hoax? Let’s Fact Check

Rockefeller Playbook Facebook post-Snopes debunked the claim in July, but many people share it again after recent posts. It highlights three phases to the public response to the pandemic, taken from a PDF published by the Rockefeller Foundation.

The first Phase includes “mild cold/flu” that the “media” will exaggerate to induce “mass paranoia and fear.” Weakened immune systems mark phases 2 and 3 because of masks, social distancing, vulnerability to 5G spread, and the weaponization of a more dangerous infection because of general denial to vaccinate against Corona Virus.

The end will appear in “disorder from all sides” among the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

More claim copies have appeared on Facebook, including one with a photo of the cover of a 1989 book, “The New World Order,” composed by A. Ralph Epperson. He cites recent New York Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller many times during the book, but there is no evidence of Corona Virus, “Operation Lockstep,” or a playbook.

The Rockefeller Playbook highlights a cover story by Time magazine about the work of the Rockefeller Foundation. Still, the current viral claims do not cite a source or indicate how they obtained a copy of “The New World Order.”

The original document is admittedly rather dull and appears to be a power and control grid for business development — it does not mention COVID-19 or any other virus or pandemic.

A separate PDF of the Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 report was also uploaded to Imgur on Jan. 8 by user GeoEffect but without mentioning COVID-19.

Rockefeller Playbook Become Viral On Facebook

Facebook users are posting about Operation Lockstep after recent posts about Rockefeller Playbook went viral on Facebook.

Global Watchmen News explains on its website as an independent media network that publishes reports on “world news, global events, terrorism, and national security issues.”

The organization’s Facebook page includes anti-Muslim and anti-globalization content. According to Business Standard News, it was founded by Laurie Swan in 2012.

Rockefeller Playbook for Controlling the Public: The original PDF, as archived by the Internet Archive:

The document is listed as “Rockefeller Playbook for Controlling the Public: The Rockefellers and their Alumni Lead the Way with Orwellian Plans to Control Every Aspect of Your Life – and They’re Doing It Now” by Maxilla.

Operation Lockstep: A Hoax

“Operation Lockstep” is a hoax spreading on Facebook. The first version of the rumor cites secret documents that predicted a coming pandemic called “COVID-19” that would be blamed on liberals.

Operation Lockstep is a hoax. According to Snopes, the screenshot of the document is an altered version of a PDF creates by someone affiliated with Global Watchmen News.

Global Watchmen News covered it, but no one has come up with any evidence to back it up. Snopes and other media outlets have debunked the story.

Operation Lockstep is an idea that came about after the 2016 presidential election, said Global Watchmen News’ Laurie Swan, who penned the original version of the article titled “Lies Will Be Exposed by WikiLeaks.”

Swan said he wanted to expose “what was going into people’s minds” regarding U.S. interference in Iran. So, he asked followers to submit evidence on the conspiracy theory.

“My sources have been leaking documents from a secret Rockefeller Foundation document called ‘Operation Lockstep,'” Swan told Global News. “It parallels a real document called ‘COVID-19.’ I think what they’re doing is sending a signal that they’re going to be taking the reins of our country.”

The original post on Global Watchmen News includes a link to a PDF of the Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 report, titled “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.

Rockefeller Foundation Vice President of Communications and Digital Strategy James T. Manning, Jr. told Global News: “That document has nothing to do with Operation Lockstep and was produced in 2010.”

He also said the Rockefeller Foundation is not trying to take over the U.S. government.

“Our mission is to improve health, reduce poverty and enhance well-being, specifically by unlocking the power of science and technology,” Manning said in an email to Global News.

Final Words

I hope you find this post helpful. According to our research, this claim is false. The report does not refer to COVID-19. And a vaccine against the disease, or plans to introduce a police state during a pandemic. If you have any questions, then let us know in the comments box. Stay tuned with us for more news and updates!