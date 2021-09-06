Neiman Marcus Labor Day Sale 2021: Last Call For Big Savings!

Neiman Marcus is having a Labor Day Sale this weekend. It’s no secret that Neiman Marcus has been struggling for some time now, so it comes as no surprise to see them offering discounts on some of their products. In fact, the sale offers steep discounts on many fashion items and accessories from designers such as Aveda, Rag & Bone, Giorgio Armani, Burberry Prorsum, Dries Van Noten, and David Yurman. The sales assistants were extremely helpful and more than willing to help with any queries I had about the products.

The majority of product-lines were women’s fashion or handbags, but there was still a respectable selection of men’s fashion.

The items are still available for purchase online. Starting on September 3rd, the sale prices will actually start to decrease until Labor Day on September 6th, so if you’re looking for some good deals this weekend is your last chance.

Neiman Marcus Labor Day Sale 2021:

