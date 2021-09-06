Neiman Marcus Labor Day Sale 2021: Last Call For Big Savings!

Neiman Marcus is having a Labor Day Sale this weekend. It’s no secret that Neiman Marcus has been struggling for some time now, so it comes as no surprise to see them offering discounts on some of their products. In fact, the sale offers steep discounts on many fashion items and accessories from designers such as Aveda, Rag & Bone, Giorgio Armani, Burberry Prorsum, Dries Van Noten, and David Yurman. The sales assistants were extremely helpful and more than willing to help with any queries I had about the products.
The majority of product-lines were women’s fashion or handbags, but there was still a respectable selection of men’s fashion.
The items are still available for purchase online. Starting on September 3rd, the sale prices will actually start to decrease until Labor Day on September 6th, so if you’re looking for some good deals this weekend is your last chance.
Neiman Marcus Labor Day Sale 2021:
Dollar Off Event
30% off Bernhardt Sale
30% off Caracole Sale
New Markdowns
Shop By Price
Best Sellers on Sale
Pops of Color on Sale
Premier Designer
Clearance
All Sale
Neiman Marcus is also offering an additional 30% off the designer price of all shoes during the sale. That’s up to 70% off! Additionally, famous brands like Tory Burch are offering 25% off select styles during the sale.
News of this amazing sale traveled fast, with some items already being sold out online. However, there may still be time for shoppers to get their hands on what they’re looking for in stores at select locations, including Atlanta!
Thank you for reading my article about Neiman Marcus Labor Day Sale! I hope that it was informative and enjoyable. For more articles about fashion see my page, or go back to my front page to read similar articles.
