DreamCloud Labor Day Sale 2021: $200 Off + $399 In Accessories Free!

The dreamcloud is made from latex-like foam and memory foam, with two layers of gel-infused memory foam on top for cooling comfort. DreamCloud offers a 365 night sleep trial with a lifetime warranty.

The most important factor for most people when they are looking to buy a mattress is price. This is usually because people are not aware of the benefits of choosing top quality, so it seems pointless to spend money on something more expensive. However spending extra on a high-quality mattress can prevent future back problems and give you many years of comfortable sleep.

The first thing that you need to know about these mattresses is that their materials consist of either natural or synthetic fibers that come in various combinations which affect the qualities of the bed.

The different types available are:

* Innerspring (coil)

* Latex foam

* Air (inflatable air cells)

* Water (inflatable water cells)

* Memory Foam

Innerspring mattresses:

The coils in these mattresses interact with each other to provide support and prevent the body from sinking too far into the mattress. However this still allows for a softer feel and can form around your body. However it is not as flexible as some other types of cores, but they are more durable than any other kind of materials because of their flexibility gives them bounce back ability.

Latex foam:

This material feels very different from an innerspring bed because it offers firmer feel and does not have any give or springiness to it. However, if you prefer a firm bed then this could be suitable for you. Latex foam also has excellent ventilation capabilities, and because of this most people feel cooler at night. However, there are some people who may find that they get overheated by latex foam.

Memory Foam:

This material is made from visco-elastic. However, unlike the other types of materials memory foam is light and soft and it heats up to an even level that everyone can enjoy. However there have been some complaints about the heat retention capabilities with memory foam, and some people have found it uncomfortable to sleep on their stomach with memory foam simply because its weight can cause them pain by pressing against their body too much. However, if you don’t experience these problems then this could be a good choice for those sensitive to pressure as those who like a softer feel to their mattress.

Water:

Most of these mattresses consist of water cells within the core, and this enables them to change shape whenever your body weight is applied to it by forming itself around you. However, can often be too firm for some people with a springy feel that is similar to an innerspring mattress. However, they are very low maintenance because all you have to do is let the water out once in a while and the mattress will go back into its original form just as before.

Air:

These mattresses offer a slightly more luxurious feel than other types available because they have small pockets of air inside them which acts as supports, but they don’t have very much give or flexibility so however you sleep on it your body won’t be able to mold around it. However there have been complaints about these materials being too firm and cold, so the heat retention capabilities could be an issue for you if you like something softer.

Choosing between all these different types isn’t hard because many people simply decide on their favorite feel based on personal preference. However, if you are having back problems then choosing to buy a memory foam or water cell mattress can help alleviate some of that pain because they will both act as supports for your back.

However how much support each one offers is also another important factor to consider, however no matter which type of material you choose chances are if you get a good one it will give you plenty of support at first until it softens up after multiple uses. However how well it does act as supports can vary widely depending on the materials, and some people may find that they need to buy a firmer mattress because if their weight causes too much give in an already soft bed then this could be potentially harmful to your back.

However unless you are suffering from any serious health conditions then there shouldn’t be much of a problem with softening beds at all, but keeping them firm will prolong their life span so always try to ignore temptation by lying down or sitting on one before you actually buy it if possible.

