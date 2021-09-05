Guitar Center Labor Day Sale 2021: Amps, Mic, Drum, Violin, DJ, SubWoofer, Piano Deals

Guitar Center Labor Day Sale 2021

For guitar-loving dads, this is a big weekend. Not only you can get your guitar on Sunday for less than before, but the Guitar Center will also be closed in honor of Labor Day.

Guitar Center stores across the country are closing their doors to shoppers and instead hosting an appreciation sale for America’s working men and women. This means that guitar equipment normally sold at regular prices will be available at a special discount until midnight on September 6th.

Many guitarists were caught by surprise when they came to the Guitar Center looking for guitar during last year’s labor day weekend and found out that the Guitar Center was actually closed! In previous years, many guitar players have been able to pick up cheap holiday guitars during Labor Day Weekend – which has resulted in the Guitar Center being packed with guitar players. You can imagine some guitarists’ dismay when they found out that the Guitar Center was also closed on this infamous weekend!

Thankfully, Guitar Center has moved the holiday sale to a more convenient time: Labor Day Eve on September 3rd. This means guitarists who missed out on cheap Labor Day guitars last year will still be able to find cheap holiday guitars at Guitar Center during this upcoming labor day weekend 2021. In addition, guitar players who were unable to get an electric guitar for less than $100 in previous years will have another chance of getting one during this year’s big music equipment sale.

Guitar Center Labor Day Sale 2021: USE CODE- SAVE10

  1. Guitars
  2. Basses
  3. Amps & Effects
  4. Recording
  5. Drums
  6. Software
  7. Keyboards & MIDI
  8. Mics & Wireless
  9. Live Sound
  10. DJ
  11. Lighting
  12. Outlet
Simmons SD200 Electronic Drum Kit with Mesh Snare
Simmons SD200 Electronic Drum Kit with Mesh Snare
$419.99
Guitarcenter.com
Rogue Rocketeer Electric Guitar Pack Black
Rogue Rocketeer Electric Guitar Pack Black
$199.99
Guitarcenter.com
MXL V250 Condenser Microphone
MXL V250 Condenser Microphone
$199.99
Guitarcenter.com
Road Runner Keyboard Flight Case with Casters Black 88 Key
Road Runner Keyboard Flight Case with Casters Black 88 Key
$369.99
Guitarcenter.com
VocoPro UHF-5805 Plus Rechargeable Wireless System with Mic Bag
VocoPro UHF-5805 Plus Rechargeable Wireless System with Mic Bag
$598.00
Guitarcenter.com
Hofner Ignition Series Violin Bass Green Burst
Hofner Ignition Series Violin Bass Green Burst
$399.99
Guitarcenter.com
Markbass Mini CMD 121P 1x12 Bass Combo Amp
Markbass Mini CMD 121P 1x12 Bass Combo Amp
$949.99
Guitarcenter.com
Harbinger L1402FX-USB 14-Channel Mixer With Digital Effects and USB
Harbinger L1402FX-USB 14-Channel Mixer With Digital Effects and USB
$249.99
Guitarcenter.com
Markbass CMD 102P 300/500W 2x10 Tilt-Back Bass Combo Amp
Markbass CMD 102P 300/500W 2x10 Tilt-Back Bass Combo Amp
$1,199.99
Guitarcenter.com

In order to ensure that buyers won’t miss out on all the amazing deals that come from Labor Day Weekend Sales, Guitar Center has announced that guitar players may line up outside the store on September 3rd at 7:00 p.m. in order to ensure that guitar players get a chance to pick up guitars and equipment before the holiday sale expires at midnight – Guitar Center’s official closing time.

Note: Guitar Center is not actually closed on Labor Day, but merely offers special deals throughout the day . For more information about Guitar Center labor day sale , visit http://www.guitarcenter.com/

