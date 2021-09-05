Dewalt Labor Day Sale 2021: Drills, Saws, Sanders, Planers & Tools

Ever wanted to buy Dewalt tools or Dewalt equipment? Well, de Walt is having a Labor Day Sale! Check it out over here – Dewalt labor day sale. Don’t wait! The Dewalt discount code for this sale is in the link so you will be able to get it when you click on the link. We are offering up to 60% off tools and 30% off Dewalt equipment during this sale at Dewalt’s website with this Dewalt Labor Day Sale promo code. So hurry before it’s too late…

Choosing power tools is not as simple as it looks. It requires a lot of research and knowledge about the product and there are so many categories to choose from.

To make your work simpler we have gathered some tips and features that you need to look at before buying any power tool:

1) How do I plan to use my new Dewalt?

When you start using your tool, all its functionalities will be known better. So it is important that you understand what kind of work you will be doing with it. If it’s heavy-duty, then checking the specifications carefully would be the best. If your usage is normal, then an average product can satisfy you & if it’s light-duty like screw driving or drilling in wood, plastic or light metal you can choose an entry-level product

2) How much money should I spend on the best power tools?

For heavy-duty work, Dewalt is the way to go. But if you are purchasing one for household use like fixing blinds, installing shelves in your kitchen cabinets, drilling holes in concrete blocks, etc., then Bosch & Craftsman will be great choices.

3) How about the battery life of these products?

Power tools with Lithium-ion batteries last longer than NiCd batteries. Even though cordless power tools also need to be changed often but they are more convenient to use and you don’t have to worry about dealing with wire tangles which is certainly difficult when using them with a cord.

4) How much am I willing to spend on Best Cordless Tools?

Cordless tools are generally more expensive than corded ones due to their convenience and no-tangle feature.

5) How long do batteries take to charge?

It all depends on the product, but it usually takes an hour or two.

6) How heavy of a load can these products hold?

Heavy-duty power tools can hold up to 110 pounds of weight whereas general use power tools would be able to hold around 50 pounds only. A lot also depends on how you will be using them so always check properly before buying. For example, if you are planning for drilling through walls then choose one that could hold more weight.

7) How often do batteries need to be replaced?

Nowadays, lithium-ion batteries are a built-in way that they can last for 500 charges which means you will only have to buy replacement batteries once every 4-5 years. With NiCd or NiMH rechargeable batteries you could expect to have to replace them between 6 months and 2 years. It also depends on the quality of the rechargeable battery. As per our experience, it is better to spend a little extra on high-quality NiCd /NiMh batteries because these kinds of batteries perform well even after hundreds of charges. They come with smart chargers which switch off automatically when the battery is fully charged thus ensuring safety during the battery charging process..

8) How long do cordless power tools run?

It depends on the product, but in general light-duty products can work for around an hour while heavy-duty ones could last up to an hour and a half.

9) How long is the warranty period?

Typically it is between 1 and 3 years. The longer the warranty better will be its performance and lifespan.. How about fuel cells?

Fuel cell batteries may seem like a new concept but they use similar technology as of lithium-ion batteries with some additional features like their endurance & fuel cell system that allows more charge cycles than usual rechargeable batteries, thus increasing their lifecycle.

10) How many amp-hours should I expect from my best power tool battery?

The higher the Amp-hours, the longer your battery will last. For example, a battery with 12 amp-hours would be able to run for twice as long as one with 6 amp-hours.

