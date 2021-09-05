Best Swiss K31 Loadout For Call of Duty: Warzone

Call Of Duty: Warzone gives fans sniping a massive playground, as Verdansk 84 is packed with vantage points and long lines of sight. For those looking to use the best possible weapon, though, the Swiss K31 is where Call of Duty: Warzone fans should be putting their attention.

Swiss K31 Exotic Class Set Handling Speed – 90 Aim Assist – 90 Trigger – 90 Magazine – 77 Total – 237 If the user wants to get the most out of the Swiss K31 in Call of Duty: Warzone, then put, they’ll need to pair it with a Sniper Rifle Specialist Loadout.

That means that players will have to use one or two pieces of Exotic armor, along with the weapon as mentioned above. While this will make for a slower overall loadout, the Swiss K31’s legendary accuracy will make up for the slower movement players take advantage of by equipping a Specialist build.

Takedown Kills – 3 Kill Streak – 1 Provoked Damage – 3 Melee Damage – 2 Scorestreaks – 1 Perk – 2 The build here is focused on eliminating enemies from afar, as well as picking off those that are wounded.

The Swiss K31’s sniper rifle-like accuracy will be able to hit targets no matter where they are, meaning that this build will focus on specific targets instead of taking more of a general approach.

It means more kills for fans of sniping while also ensuring that players can pick off enemies wearing vests or helmets more quickly. The killstreak is less important given that this loadout is not particularly strong in close quarters combat.

Best Swiss K31 Loadout

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Laser: SWAT 5mW Laser

Barrel: 24.9” Combat Recon Barrel

Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

The Swiss K31 is the best long-range sniper rifle. It has a very fast reload speed and decent damage, but its main advantage over other snipers is that the Swiss K31 has a 35” range and doesn’t flinch.

Great reload speed, low price, and good damage make this an excellent long-range specialist sniping weapon. The quick reload gives you enough time to stop and hide, firing off a few shots before moving again.

