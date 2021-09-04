Kate Bishop Is Casts In Marvel’s Hawkeye Show

Few characters in the Marvel Universe are as well-known to fans as Kate Bishop. As the second person to ever wield the Hawkeye title, she is often compared to Clint Barton (the original Hawkeye) and Sam Wilson (current Captain America), two of her biggest inspirations.

Her character is notable for being an absolute fan-favorite, with elements of her backstory indicative of her motivation being based on her intense love for Clint Barton, who left New York City after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

In the comics, Kate is a young female archer who recently moved to New York City. She is surprised to find that her favorite hero, Hawkeye, a.k.a. Clint Barton, is a regular patron at her local coffee shop and that he frequents the same gym she does.

After Clint saves her from muggers on two separate occasions, she attempts to approach him for an autograph but finds it difficult because of his gruff demeanor. The more time she spends with him, the more she comes to admire him for his sharp wit and noble actions.

Later in the series, Kate is exposed to a hefty dose of poison twice while investigating a mystery involving some of Clint’s old friends. She eventually discovers that it is connected to Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S. and joins forces with Clint to stop the organization.

She eventually falls in love with him, not because of his superheroic abilities. But because of his kind spirit and inner goodness.

Hawkeye also introduced her as a character in its storyline involving the Power Broker, who manages people’s superpowers for a price. During this time, Clint is shot by this man and awakens lying on the ground, having lost all of his memories.

Hawkeye Release Date

Hawkeye is scheduled to release on November 24, 2021, and will include six episodes, concluding on December 29.

Marvel's Hawkeye Storyline

Hawkeye is a television series created exclusively for Disney+, the upcoming streaming service from Walt Disney and Pixar. It is based on the Marvel Comics character Clint Barton, but with a twist.

It will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame when half of the Earth’s population has returned after a 5-year absence. The synopsis also confirms that it will be set in New York City.

After experiencing the anguish of watching his beloved city get destroyed by the mightiest of Avengers. Clint Barton is left with nothing but grief and guilt. He lost his family and home

But when he meets Kate Bishop, all that is about to change. She just moved into the neighborhood and has big dreams of one day becoming a superhero like him. But when they meet, Clint has no idea who she is and doesn’t understand her obsession with him.

