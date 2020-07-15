Washington’s NFL Team To Change Their Racist Name

Washington’s NFL Team has confirmed that they will change their racist name. It added that the company will get rid of the previous name of Washington Redskins and the Redtails.
The team confirmed the decision and posted a statement on their official Twitter handle, which uses the new name “Redskins”.
“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review. Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years,” Statement read.
“The NFL and Dan Snyder have finally made the right call and Change the Mascot commends them for it. is a good decision for the country – not just Native peoples – since it closes a painful chapter of denigration and disrespect toward Native Americans and other people of color. Future generations of Native youth will no longer be subjected to this offensive and harmful slur every Sunday during football season.” Halbritter added in the statement.
“We have made clear from the start that this movement was never about political correctness, but seeking to prevent unnecessary harm to our youth, since we know from social scientists the many harmful effects this mascot has had on Native Americans’ self-image. Today marks the start of a new chapter for the NFL and the Washington franchise, beginning a new legacy that can be more inclusive for fans of all backgrounds.”
Associated Press said, “expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organisations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples”.
