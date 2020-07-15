Pogba Feels That His Team Is Not In A Proper Shape To Steer Off

Manchester United’s Pogba feels that his team is now in a proper shape to steer off. The striker was pointing to the new balance the team has achieved between defense and attack. Manchester United host Southampton on Monday Morning. The team has managed to win all their past four league games in an unbeaten run of 17. The team only lost to Leicester City and Chelsea.

Paul Pogba said, “You can call it a proper team.”

“The improvement is huge and you can tell that. It’s always good to have that improvement, but you don’t want to stop it, you know you have to keep working,” Pogba added.

“There is a lot of stuff to do, we are not there yet, but we are on the way, and if we keep doing what we’re doing now, then I think there is nothing that can stop us to get to where we should be. We feel great. That is the mentality now – you have a positive mentality when you have a good result, but you also have to have the ability to get through the games like we did in the last few games.” Man United’s Pogba continued.

“Every game is a final and we have to get the result that we need – that’s the mindset. It’s never enough for us. United are in the FA Cup semi-finals and all but through to the Europa League quarter-finals. “United is about trophies, we know that. And there are trophies we know we can get and we can win.” Pogba said.

“You watch him and you say: ‘Well, rainy day at Stoke, he steps up, he’s a winner.’ Or he picked up the ball and gave it to the player, or he’s respectful when off the pitch – shakes everyone’s hand – it’s those little things. You’re looking at human qualities as well,” he concluded.