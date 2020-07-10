T. Rowe Price Receives Approval For Active Exchange-Traded Funds From SEC

T. Rowe Price has announced that the company has received a formal approval from the United States Securities & Exchange Commission to bring market to four active exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The recent approval will help to clear the way for the company to market it in active management format.

The exchange-traded funds will also include the Dividend Growth (ETF), the Blue Chip Growth (ETF), the Growth Stock ETF and the Equity Income ETF. Over the time, the company has offered a robust ETF product lineup to investors of various classes.

The exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will complement and diversify the traditional mutual fund offerings for all those investors, who always prefer to trade with cost structure and tax efficiency.

Head of Investment, Group Chief Investment Officer, Rob Sharps said, “By securing all of the necessary approvals for our active ETFs, we have reached a significant milestone that will enable us to bring T. Rowe Price’s time-tested investment management capabilities to the ETF marketplace.”

“When launched, these ETFs will be the only ones in the market informed by T. Rowe Price’s strategic investing approach and supported by our global research platform of more than 600 investment professionals. We believe this makes them distinct,” Rob Sharps further added in the statement.

Head of US Intermediaries, George Riedel said, “The pending launch of our active ETFs gives us a new way to meet investors’ evolving needs while still tapping the investment expertise of a skilled and experienced portfolio management team, which across the firm has an average of 22 years of industry experience, including 17 years with T. Rowe Price.”

Through this new vehicle, RIAs, private banks, broker dealers, and individual investors alike will have access to the building blocks that will help them develop foundational investment portfolios,” George Riedel added.