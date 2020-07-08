FirstBank Appoints Jake Wuest as California Market President

FirstBank brings new leadership for Coachella Valley market as the company has announced the appointment of Jake Wuest as the California Market President. Mr. Wuest in his new position will responsible for overseeing FirstBank’s California branches, located in the Desert area of Palm.

Wuest has been in FirstBank since 2007. In first nine years of his career at FirstBank Wuest was engaged in managing FirstBank Colorado branches and the customer relationships. While in last four years he took his role in leading the efforts for the growth of bank’s Business Lending. Now Wuest’s responsibility will be to focus on growing FirstBank’s business and brand in Coachella Valley.

CEO of FirstBank Jim Reuter said, “Jake has proven himself as a leader throughout his entire career at FirstBank,”. He added, “We are pleased to have him in this new role to amplify our efforts in California. He has the experience and integrity to lead our employees and help our customers through any financial challenge, such as the uncertain times we currently face.”

FirstBank addressed the challenges to help those impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic during earlier 2020. The company launched its customer assistance program and increased number incentives for on-site employees. Wuest contributed his role as helping out the company to lead the implementation of these initiatives through FirstBank’s California branches.

Mr. Wuest expressed, “It’s always been FirstBank’s main priority to look after our customers, communities and employees, and I’m thrilled to use my new role to progress this mission through our California branches.”

Before his service in California, Wuest served Boy Scouts of America as the member of Board of Directors in Denver Area Council and Father Woody’s Haven of Hope which is a shelter for the homeless.