Denny’s Corporation announces the Schedule of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

Denny’s Corporation has announced to release of its financial and operating results for the second quarter on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after the markets close.

Senior management has also plans to hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions related to the second quarter ended June 24, 2020.

Denny’s expected EPS for the year is $1.82 while the company’s earnings increased 184.90% last year. Before the pandemic its EPS was expected to increase 307.80% for the current year. Denny’s earnings increased 38.70% every year in last 5 years while during the same period its sales remained 2.80%.

The investors and general public are can listen a live broadcast of the conference call by accessing Denny website’s Investor Relations section at investor.dennys.com. Company will also make the replay of the call accessible for 30 days after the day of conference call. The investors may get the replay from same location of the Denny’s website. Denny has provided Investor Relations Department contact number at 877-784-7167 for questions related purpose.

Denny’s Corporation is franchisor and operates the franchised full-service restaurant chains which is the one of America’s largest based on the number of restaurants.